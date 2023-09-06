Little Caesars Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item—and It’s Even Better This Time

Little Caesars recently announced that it was returning as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL for the second year in a row. To celebrate year two, the pizza chain is doubling down on its commitment to having the most craveable hot-and-ready offerings in the league—which means the return of a customer favorite.

To kick off the NFL season, Little Caesars is bringing back its fan-favorite Crazy Calzony—a special pizza-calzone mashup that starts with a topped pizza in the center, plus four mini stuffed calzones around it—but with a new, football-inspired twist.

Because no game day is complete without some kind of cheesy, meaty tailgate food, Little Caesars is offering its new 4-Quarter Calzony for a limited time.

Fans know that no matter which team is winning, every quarter of a football game can be drastically different—and the 4-Quarter Calzony perfectly encapsulates that notion. Little Caesars' newest creation features four different types of meat—pepperoni, bacon, ham, and Italian sausage—each individually found in the four mozzarella and meat-filled calzone pockets around the edge.

But no Crazy Calzony is complete without the traditional pizza in the middle, which features all four meats on a calzone crust with a buttery-flavored spread. To finish it off, the 4-Quarter Calzony comes with Little Caesars’ Crazy Sauce, which is a seasoned marinara sauce, for dipping.

“The 4-Quarter Calzony ensures everyone at the pregame or watch party has something to eat,” said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “You can satisfy cravings with just one product instead of getting four different pizzas.”

Little Caesars 4-Quarter Calzony is already available for $8.99 if you order via the Little Caesars app or site—but will officially be available for in-store carryout from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily starting September 11 at participating restaurants nationwide. However, the meat-packed calzone creation will only be around for a limited time, so don’t wait until too far into the season to give it a try—it might be too late.