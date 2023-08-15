Listeria Outbreak in 19 States Linked to Popular Soft-Serve Ice Cream

Two illnesses have been reported in relation to the recall.

By
Katy O'Hara
Katy O'Hara
Katy O'Hara

Katy O'Hara is a food media writer and editor. Her work has appeared online for America's Test Kitchen, Serious Eats, and Allrecipes, and in print for America's Test Kitchen Kids.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023
soft serve on the go recall
Photo:

Soft Serve on the Go/Allrecipes

It may be the season for soft-serve ice cream, but before digging into your store-bought container, you may want to check the label. On August 9, Real Kosher Ice Cream announced a recall of its Soft Serve To Go ice cream cups and sorbet cups due to potential Listeria contamination.

The recalled product was distributed through grocery stores, convenience stores, and canteens as well as businesses and institutions such as schools, camps, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities in the following 19 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington DC, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The product is packaged in a clear 8-ounce plastic cup with a clear plastic cover and attached spoon. 

The recall occurred after reporting an illness and recalling eating the product. After testing samples of the soft-serve ice cream, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture found one sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. As of now, two cases of illness in relation to the recall have been reported in New York and Pennsylvania.

The recall is on all flavors of the Soft Serve On The Go cups, for all products produced up to August 4, 2023. The following products have been recalled:

  • Soft Serve on the go Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz: UPC 0-91404-15129-0
  • Soft Serve on the go Razzle, 8 fl oz: UPC 0-91404-15133-7
  • Soft Serve on the go Caramel, 8 fl oz: UPC 0-91404-15131-3
  • Soft Serve on the go Parve Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz: UPC 0-91404-15113-9
  • Soft Serve on the go Sorbet Strawberry Mango, 8 fl oz: UPC0-91404-15128-3
  • Soft Serve Lite Peanut Butter, 8 fl oz: UPC0-91404-15285-3

If you have purchased one of these products, do not eat it. You should throw it away, or return it to the store you purchased from for full credit. If you have questions, contact Real Kosher Ice Cream at 845-668-4346 or info@softserveonthego.com.

