Cumin Recalled in 16 States Due To Potential Salmonella Contamination

Published on April 24, 2023
Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall for tubs of its ground cumin because the spice may be contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were distributed at multiple retailers throughout 16 states.

Lipari Foods cumin is made by International Food and sold in a generic tub labeled “Distributed by Lipari Foods.” The recalled cumin comes in a 6-ounce tub and was sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

There is only one specific lot that is being recalled, so you’ll know if you have the recalled product by looking at the lot code, UPC, and expiration date. The recalled cumin features the lot code 220914601, UPC 094776212620, and a best-by date of September 2024. You can find photos of the recalled product’s label on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) site.

If you have the recalled cumin in your pantry, do not consume it. Instead, return it to the place of purchase or throw it away.

The recall was issued after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found Salmonella in the cumin during a test. However, there haven’t been any illnesses reported from consuming the cumin and Lipari Foods is working with the FDA to ensure the recalled cumin is no longer available for purchase. 

Salmonella can cause serious infections in young children, older or frail people, and those with weakened immune systems. While anyone can become infected with Salmonella, healthy individuals may only experience mild symptoms, including fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, Salmonella infections can lead to arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, or have any questions related to Salmonella infections, you should contact your healthcare provider. If you have any questions about the cumin recall, you can contact Lipari Foods' customer service line at 800-729-3354.

