If You Need a New Soft Cooler After the Yeti Recall, This $17 Option Is the One to Grab

Soft coolers are perfect for so many things: Think lunch boxes, picnic baskets, even beach bags. But if you haven’t heard the news, you might need to turn yours in. The magnet inside some can cause a lethal hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

It’s not all bad news, though. There’s an amazing soft cooler that almost 20,000 Amazon shoppers call “amazing.” And the best part is, it’s only $17 right now.

The Lifewit 15-Liter Cooler may be your new favorite bag, period. It can hold 24 cans if that’s what you’re looking to put inside, but has plenty of room for a packed lunch, or snacks for a full day at work. The exterior is made with an Oxford fabric that doesn’t just look nice, it’s also water-resistant. The inside is lined with a PEVA foil that helps insulate it and keep drinks cool or even warm for up to five hours, according to the brand.

The zippered bag is easy to access, too. The top opens up wide, so you can easily find whatever you’re looking for. And if a spill happens, the bag is easy to clean. Just wipe out whatever happens with a damp paper towel and you should be set. Lastly, not only does it come with a handle for easy carrying, it also has a shoulder strap for longer journeys.

This cooler has almost 20,000 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to how easy it is to clean, the quality of material, and its leakproof design.One shopper writes that this cooler “keeps my fiancé’s lunch cold from overnight to the afternoon.” They continue to say that “None of the straps have broken or snapped, [and] the zippers function properly after six months.” They finish their review by saying, “highly recommend!”

Another finds that, “This lunchbox is so amazing!” and adds that they “never knew food could stay cold for so long!” And a third happy customer is beyond impressed. They write, “It has an insane amount of space,” and even call it a “game changer.”

If you’re looking for a new cooler, this is the one to grab. For just $17, it’ll replace your old one for good.

