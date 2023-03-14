Lidl Recalls Cocktail Shrimp Over Listeria Concerns

Lidl US issued a voluntary recall of ready-to-eat, Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp on March 1, 2023, for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This voluntary recall was due to a routine testing Lidl performed that discovered the presence of the bacteria in the product. To ensure the product’s safety and quality, Lidl stores have ceased production and distribution of the Tapas-branded cocktail shrimp until the investigation with the FDA is complete. This recall impacts all the units packaged in 7-oz containers with a UPC of 4056489411499.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that causes the food poisoning illness Listeriosis. Healthy individuals may experience nausea, fever, muscle aches, vomiting, cramps, and diarrhea. It may lead to life-threatening illness in people with a compromised immune system, those who are over 65 years old, infants, and pregnant people.

So check your refrigerator. If you have an unopened package, you can return it to your nearest Lidl store for a full refund. If you have a partially consumed package, it is best to throw it away.

Visit the FDA for a photo of the recalled product’s label.

For questions about the recall, contact the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844) 747-5435 between Mondays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

