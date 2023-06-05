Leeks vs. Green Onions: How Are They Different?

The allium family is vast and complex (whose family isn't?). But within this family, perhaps no two members look more similar than green onions and leeks. With white bulbous bottoms and tall shoots of ombre green gradually getting darker as it reaches the top, it would surprise no one if green onions were just little leeks, but it's not that simple.

Leeks vs. Green Onion

Leeks are the mildest of the onion family and really shine when they're cooked, offering a lovely subtlety to dishes and a delicate, melty texture. Typically, the white and light green parts are consumed, while the dark green tops are left out, being full of fibers and hard to chew.

They grow in sand-like soil, so cleaning carefully between the layers is of the utmost importance, lest you like your dinner on the gritty side. Luckily, their large size allows you to easily cut them in half lengthwise and rinse in between each tier.



Green onions, also called scallions or spring onions, are small, slender young onions. Their flavor is also mild, getting even milder once cooked. Their tiny white bulbs have the sharpest taste, with their green parts being grassier. The entire onion is edible, though many recipes use the white and green parts in different ways.

Leeks are not only larger and thicker, but are sold in single stalks, where scallions are sold in bunches. Leeks have such a beautifully subtle flavor some would have a hard time distinguishing leeks as part of the onion family once cooked, whereas green onions maintain their signature sharpness.

How to Use Leeks

To enjoy the soft flavor of leeks, slice them and braise them with chicken, toss them in soups and stews, poach them, grill them, roast them, or use them in a fluffy quiche or in a dumpling filling. Leeks are elegant in so many applications. The white parts can be sliced thinly and used as a raw or fried garnish. Like other onions, leeks also caramelize beautifully.

How to Use Green Onions

Green onion is used both cooked and raw, making a snappy garnish, while leeks are almost always cooked. Toss chopped green onions on ramen, stir fries, pastas, fried rice, or salads, or in butter, mayo, or even pancake batter. The list goes on and on.

Can I Substitute Green Onions for Leeks?

In general, leeks and green onions can be used interchangeably. But there are a few things to keep in mind:

If you're substitute is green onions for leeks, you'll need many more green onions, since leeks are larger. Remember that leeks are less strong than green onions, even when cooked, so the flavor will change a bit. Swapping leeks for green onions, however, is no trouble at all, though you will need to cook them a bit longer and be sure to slice them very thinly.

