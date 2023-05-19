This Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is Over $100 Off at Nordstrom—but Not for Long

Le Creuset cookware is highly coveted. It makes sense, after all, the brand has been making celebrated cast iron enameled pieces since 1925. And even if you’re not in the market for one of your own, a Le Creuset Dutch oven is the perfect wedding gift (it’s on every registry I’ve ever seen) or a very generous graduation present.

However, with Le Creuset’s high-quality construction comes a high price tag. So it’s always best to look out for a sale. And right now, we found a great one. Currently, the brand’s signature 2.75-quart Dutch oven is nearly 40% off at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom

Buy it: $180 (was $290); Nordstrom

I personally have this Dutch oven, and I am never getting rid of it. In fact, I’m planning to pass it down to my grandchildren, if I have them. While I’ve tested several other Dutch ovens in the past, this one is a stand out. It’s the lightest weight by far, but still holds heat better than the rest. This means I can boil soups, stews, and braise meats, and then bring it all to the table without throwing out my back.

I also find the 2.75-quart capacity to be especially nice. It holds enough that I have leftovers, but not for the whole week, which is good because as much as I love red beans and rice, I don’t want to eat them for five consecutive days.

The Dutch oven is safe in the oven up to 500°F, so you can bake bread in it, and it features a well-designed domed lid that traps steam and circulates it for maximum air flow. It’s also very easy to clean thanks to its enamel coating. A little soap and water will get just about any stain or stuck-on gunk out in no time.

And while it’s true that during most sales, it’s often the worst colors that are marked down, here’s the best part: Nordstrom slashed the price on eight fan-favorite colorways including flame orange, Marseille blue, cerise red, and sea salt to name a few highlights.

Whether it’s for yourself or to celebrate someone in your life, this is the perfect time and place to snag a Le Creuset Dutch oven. But the sale won’t last long, so you’d better act fast.

Nordstrom

Buy it: $180 (was $290); Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Buy it: $180 (was $290); Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Buy it: $180 (was $290); Nordstrom

At the time of publishing, the price was $180.