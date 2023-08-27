Le Creuset Slashed This Coveted Dutch Oven by 35% Off Just In Time for the Start of Fall

With Labor Day around the corner, autumn is due to arrive in the blink of an eye. Which means we can welcome in all of the stews, soups, and braises we'd been holding out on all summer. And what better pot to cook those cozy recipes than a Le Creuset Dutch oven.

If you've been on the hunt for one, we have great news: You can save just over $160 on the brand’s popular Chef's oven right now, just in time for fall. With a 35% off discount and a color selection that’ll suit any kitchen, this is a cookware piece you don’t want to pass up.

Le Creuset

Buy it: Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Signature Chef’s Oven, $300 (was $462); Le Creuset



Though called a chef’s oven, this pot works like a Dutch oven in many of the same ways. It’s made with the brand’s famous enameled cast iron material, which is ideal for dishes like soups and stews since it can hold and distribute heat incredibly well. The enameled coating also makes it easier to cook with, since it helps keep the pot nonstick. It works on any stovetop, and pops right into the oven up to 500℉.

The shape of this pot makes it extra versatile: You can cook classic Dutch oven dishes, like stews, soups, sauces, and bread, along with recipes that need a shallower pans like braises and pasta. That’s all thanks to its design — the opening of the oven is wider than its base, which has sloped sides, making any juicy or saucy dishes easier to stir and allowing for extra surface area, which is especially key for braising. Plus, its large 7.5-quart size is big enough to take on any recipe you might throw at it.

It comes with a tight-fitting lid, two helper handles on each side, and a colorful exterior. With every color on sale, you can choose between classic colors like white or navy, or go for anything from an olive green, a fiery red, or a soft pink.

The enameled coating makes the pot easy to clean, since it keeps unwanted bits from sticking too. “From baking a loaf of bread to roasting a whole chicken and veggies this is ideal,” one shopper wrote in their review, adding, “I originally wanted a Dutch oven but was in fear of not having enough room and this chef’s oven certainly fulfills that.”

“From stove top or oven, it is dependable and cleans up easily,” a second user said, with another person writing that they were “surprised to find the tapered bottom allowed the pot to sit beautifully on the burner,” despite its bigger volume.

It’s truly the ultimate fall cookware piece, if you ask us, all with a fitting discount just in time to really get excited about all of the cozy meals we have ahead of us. Shop the Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven while it’s 35% off, before your favorite color is gone.

