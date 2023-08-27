Le Creuset Slashed This Coveted Dutch Oven by 35% Off Just In Time for the Start of Fall

It’s on sale in virtually every color.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin is an Ecommerce Food Writer with a professional food background and a bachelor's degree in journalism. She previously worked at Insider as a fellow for the Home and Kitchen Reviews team.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Roundup/one-off: Le Creuset LDW Deal Tout
Photo:

Le Creuset

With Labor Day around the corner, autumn is due to arrive in the blink of an eye. Which means we can welcome in all of the stews, soups, and braises we'd been holding out on all summer. And what better pot to cook those cozy recipes than a Le Creuset Dutch oven

If you've been on the hunt for one, we have great news: You can save just over $160 on the brand’s popular Chef's oven right now, just in time for fall. With a 35% off discount and a color selection that’ll suit any kitchen, this is a cookware piece you don’t want to pass up.

Signature Chef's Oven

Le Creuset

Buy it: Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Signature Chef’s Oven, $300 (was $462); Le Creuset

Though called a chef’s oven, this pot works like a Dutch oven in many of the same ways. It’s made with the brand’s famous enameled cast iron material, which is ideal for dishes like soups and stews since it can hold and distribute heat incredibly well. The enameled coating also makes it easier to cook with, since it helps keep the pot nonstick. It works on any stovetop, and pops right into the oven up to 500℉. 

The shape of this pot makes it extra versatile: You can cook classic Dutch oven dishes, like stews, soups, sauces, and bread, along with recipes that need a shallower pans like braises and pasta. That’s all thanks to its design — the opening of the oven is wider than its base, which has sloped sides, making any juicy or saucy dishes easier to stir and allowing for extra surface area, which is especially key for braising. Plus, its large 7.5-quart size is big enough to take on any recipe you might throw at it. 

It comes with a tight-fitting lid, two helper handles on each side, and a colorful exterior. With every color on sale, you can choose between classic colors like white or navy, or go for anything from an olive green, a fiery red, or a soft pink. 

The enameled coating makes the pot easy to clean, since it keeps unwanted bits from sticking too. “From baking a loaf of bread to roasting a whole chicken and veggies this is ideal,” one shopper wrote in their review, adding, “I originally wanted a Dutch oven but was in fear of not having enough room and this chef’s oven certainly fulfills that.” 

“From stove top or oven, it is dependable and cleans up easily,” a second user said, with another person writing that they were “surprised to find the tapered bottom allowed the pot to sit beautifully on the burner,” despite its bigger volume. 

It’s truly the ultimate fall cookware piece, if you ask us, all with a fitting discount just in time to really get excited about all of the cozy meals we have ahead of us. Shop the Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven while it’s 35% off, before your favorite color is gone. 

Shop More Le Creuset Deals 

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO 2-Piece Fry Pan Set

Le Creuset

Buy it: Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Pro 2-Piece Fry Pan Set, from $180 (was $240); Le Creuset

Le Creuset Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Le Creuset

Buy it: Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid, $100 (was $125); Le Creuset 

Mini Round Cocotte

Le Creuset

Buy it: Le Creuset 8-Ounce Mini Cocotte, $22 (was $32); Le Creuset 

Le Creuset Mugs, Set of 4

Le Creuset

Buy it: Le Creuset 4-Piece Mug Set, $76 (was $96); Le Creuset 

Traditional Skillet

Le Creuset

Buy it: Le Creuset 9-Inch Traditional Skillet, $100 (was $175); Le Creuset 

At the time of publishing, the price was $300. 

More Allrecipes-Approved Finds: 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Target Already Discounted Cuisinart, Zwilling, and More for Its Massive Labor Day SaleâUp to 59% Off
Target Already Discounted Cuisinart, Zwilling, and More for Its Massive Labor Day Sale—Up to 59% Off
Lodge Skillet One Off Tout
This Lodge Skillet With 2,100+ Perfect Ratings Is Only $13 Right Now
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Kitchen Deals Tout
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Filled Kitchen Deals Weeks Ahead of Labor Day—These Are the Best Finds Under $25
My Mother-in-Law Has Been Cooking for 30 Years, and Her Favorite Kitchen Tools Are Up to 60% Off Right Now Tout
My Mother-in-Law Has Been Cooking for 30 Years, and Her Favorite Kitchen Tools Are Up to 60% Off Right Now
Crock-Pot Dutch oven, Misen Dutch oven, and Chantal Dutch oven
The Best Le Creuset Dutch Oven Dupes
aldi logo on a smart phone in a mini shopping cart
You Can Get Up to $35 off Your Aldi Groceries This Week
One-off: Yeti Last-Chance Rambler sale/early LDW Deal Tout
Hurry! This Your Last Chance to Grab a Yeti Rambler Mug While It's on Rare Sale
domino's storefront with person outside carrying pizza boxes
Not Everything at Domino's Is Half Off This Week, but Our Favorite Pizzas Are
Instant Pot Air Fryer Tout
Shoppers Love This Compact Air Fryer for Easy, Quick Dinners, and It’s at the Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen
blue Lodge Dutch Oven with chili inside
Lodge Just Released Its First-Ever All American-Made Enameled Dutch Oven Collection
I'm Convinced This One Lodge Tool Will Take My Grilling to the Next Level tout
I'm Convinced This One Lodge Tool Will Take My Grilling to the Next Level
Walmart bakery
My Favorite Walmart Bakery Item Is Officially Back—and Only Costs $5
three dutch ovens on blue and green burst background
The 12 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023
Best Dutch Ovens
The Best Dutch Ovens, According to Our Experts
The Pyrex Glass Container Set My Family Uses Daily Is on Sale for the Lowest Price Weâve Ever Seen Tout
The Pyrex Glass Container Set My Family Uses Daily Is on Sale for the Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen
blue le creuset dutch oven with kitchen towel and wooden spoon
What Is a Dutch Oven and When Should You Use It?