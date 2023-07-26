23 Lazy Summer Dinners You'll Never Get Tired Of

From pasta salad to rib eye roast, these meals are great options for when you want a delicious dinner but don't have the energy to match your appetite.

By
Keaton Larson
Keaton Larson
Keaton Larson

Keaton Larson is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith, currently with Allrecipes. He has worked in the front and back of house of many restaurants, doing everything for serving and hospitality to cooking, preparing pizza dough, or pressing tortillas. Keaton graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2021 with a bachelors degree in English and a minor in professional writing.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023
an overhead shot of parmesan crusted chicken on a white plate
Photo:

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

After a day in the sun, the last thing anyone wants to do is labor over dinner. After all, summer is all about embracing a sense of ease — whenever and wherever possible. So don’t sweat the dinner plans, we’ve compiled our favorite lazy summer dinner ideas to keep mealtime feeling effortless even when your energy is sapped. These recipes are simple to make and easy to crave.

01 of 24

Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

overhead view looking into a skillet of Italian sausage, peppers and onions

DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS 

Great on fresh rolls or served over rice, this sausage dish leans on peppers, onions, and simple seasonings to deliver big flavor. The recipe calls for sweet Italian sausage, but you can use whatever variety you love most.

02 of 24

Scallops with Pesto Cream Sauce

close up view of Scallops with Pesto Cream Sauce garnished with fresh herbs on a white plate
Allrecipes Magazine

Cooking scallops may sound fussy or complicated, but this recipe only takes 15 minutes to complete. Season your scallops with salt and pepper, then dredge in flour before searing in a skillet with butter. Finish with pesto, capers, and heavy cream for an unbelievably effortless but utterly elegant entree.

03 of 24

Best Salmon Bake

overhead view of four salmon fillets in a casserole dish, topped with chopped tomatoes and green onions

DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS 

A salmon bake is a sure win when we don't have the energy to bust out multiple pots and pans. Salmon fillets are seasoned with salt and pepper and topped with chopped tomatoes and green onions, and baked in the oven.

04 of 24

Crockpot Italian Chicken

chicken in Italian sauce in crockpot

fabeveryday

"You only need 3 ingredients for this crockpot Italian chicken with Italian dressing and Parmesan cheese. Nothing could be easier than this for a weekday meal that's ready when you get home," says recipe creator LeAnn Haas Gabriel.

05 of 24

Pesto Pasta Salad

an overhead view of pesto pasta.

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Pasta salad is a summer classic and easily customizable. Because this rendition looks so delicious, you might think it is difficult to make; however, the only real “cooking” task is boiling the noodles. Everything else is simply tossed together. This dish stays good in the refrigerator for up to three days and can be made ahead for when we are at our laziest moment, but need a filling dinner.

06 of 24

Peruvian Lomo Saltado

a high angle of peruvian lomo saltado

The Peruvians might be the masters of using french fries in inventive ways. Don't agree? Then try this stir fry, known as lomo saltado, using tri-tip, french fries, tomatoes, and peppers. The only hassle with this recipe is waiting for the fries to bake.

07 of 24

Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce

a low angle, close up view of a plate of fettuccine noodles coated in Alfredo sauce and garnished with fresh parsley and black pepper

DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS

This Alfredo sauce is the backbone of a complete, and completely easy, summer supper. The creamy, 5-ingredient sauce and your favorite long pasta noodle are all you need. Yes, you can add chicken or other protein — of course, we prefer summer vegetables, like vibrant tomatoes or squash, for a seasonal spin.

08 of 24

Simple BBQ Ribs

high angle view of saucy BBQ ribs served in a white baking dish

DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS 

Is there a lazy way to cook barbecue ribs? This recipe is as close as you will get. While this dish takes just under two hours to cook, the process is mostly out of your hands. The ribs spend about 45 minutes boiling, then another hour in the oven. The barbecue sauce is all you really need to take care of.

09 of 24

Spicy Canned Salmon Salad Rice Bowl

white bowl with rice, salmon, cucumbers, and avocado, with sriracha drizzle

Chef Mo

While canned salmon is always an intriguing purchase at the supermarket, some may not know how to use it. This rice bowl is an excellent option. Dress the salmon in rice vinegar, sriracha, and mayonnaise before adding it to a hearty portion of rice, avocado, and cucumbers.

10 of 24

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

a top down view of a bowl of creamy mac and cheese

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

This simple mac and cheese recipe is a perfect home-cooked option for easy and exceptional comfort food. "I added onion powder, Parmesan cheese and a little bit of cayenne pepper," notes reviewer RRL.

11 of 24

Zesty Slow Cooker Chicken Barbecue

overhead angle looking down into a slow cooker of chicken barbecue
dotdash meredith food studios

The slow cooker does all of the heavy lifting in this 5-ingredient recipe. Add chicken as well as a sauce made from Italian salad dressing, brown sugar, Worcestershire, and your favorite bottled barbecue sauce to the pot, and you’re well on your way to dinner. Simmer it low and slow for 6-8 hours, or cook on “high” for about 3 hours if you need it finished sooner.

12 of 24

Easy Gazpacho

a high angle of easy gazpacho

Throw all your ingredients into a blender and you are nearly done. Chill in the fridge for two hours, and a refreshing, chilled dinner is ready to go. Blending in batches may be required, depending on how much gazpacho you're making.

13 of 24

BLT Salad

close up view of a BLT Salad on a white plate with a fork
wannabe chefette

A BLT is a simple meal to begin with, so this salad twist on the sandwich is a great option if you want to pack in more greens or don't have any bread laying around. "A great summertime salad," says recipe creator D. L. Mooney.

14 of 24

Easy Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

an overhead shot of parmesan crusted chicken and lemon wedges on a white plate

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

You only need four ingredients to make this recipe: The chicken breasts, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and Italian-seasoned dry bread crumbs. A 30-minute recipe to offer a quick-fix for a hungry table.

15 of 24

Broiled Lobster Tails

an overhead shot of broiled lobster tails and lemon wedges on a white plate

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

This recipe is for those who want decadent flavor without the hassle. Pair these simple broiled lobster tails with an equally easy mushroom risotto or cheddar garlic biscuits for the full treatment.

16 of 24

Mexican Quesadilla Casserole

White casserole dish with Mexican Quesadilla Casserole
Allrecipes Magazine

This quesadilla casserole might be one of the easiest on Allrecipes. After the filling cooks in a pan for 10 to 15 minutes, assemble the tortillas, cheese, and beef mixture in a casserole dish and let the oven finish the job.

17 of 24

Ahi Tuna Poke

a close up medium angle of ahi tuna poke with rice in an orange bowl

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

"This easy poke recipe is a refreshing Hawaiian salad of fresh ahi tuna steak cubes tossed with soy sauce, sesame oil, and green onions for a dish full of umami flavor," says recipe creator Josh Chan.

18 of 24

Air Fryer Shrimp Fried Rice

white bowl of fried rice with shrimp, scallions, and sauce

Meredith Food Studios

This recipe is a great way to use leftover rice and some extra shrimp you have kicking around in the freezer. It's a savory dish that will draw you back again and again. Finish with Sriracha mayo and fresh green onions for a pop of fresh and kicky flavor.

19 of 24

Easy Rib Eye Roast

Easy Rib Eye Roast

Here is the rib eye roast you've been waiting for. With only some light prep, we are always amazed at how delicious this roast turns out. Just sit back, and enjoy as the aromas fill your kitchen.

20 of 24

Watermelon Feta Salad

Watermelon Feta Salad
France C

Refreshing and light, this salad is a keeper no matter the time of year; it's just that much better in the summertime . Feta cheese, fresh watermelon, tomatoes and arugula make an excellent combination for a lazy day.

21 of 24

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

looking down at two grilled cheese sandwiches

Grilled cheese is the perfect lazy summer dinner. Quick and delicious, you'll be making a second sandwich before you remember how much you didn't feel like cooking.

22 of 24

Quick Beef Stir-Fry

a close up, overhead view of a single serving of beef stir fry served over white rice

DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS

When you want something speedy yet wholly satisfying, turn to this beef stir-fry. Minced garlic, soy sauce, and sesame seeds add a dynamic flavor to the beef and veggies. If you don't have a wok, any large skillet will do (ideally, one with high sides).

23 of 24

Mississippi Roast (Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast)

Mississippi Roast - Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast
Buckwheat Queen

If you have a few minutes to throw a few ingredients together in a slow cooker in the morning, you will have a tender and delicious Mississippi roast by the evening. Substitute beef round or beef brisket for the beef chuck, if desired.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
close up on a stack of real n'awlins muffuletta
30 No-Cook Summer Meals to Chill Out a Heat Wave
a plate full of scallops topped with pesto sauce
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in May
french vegetable stew
15 No-Fuss Summer Dump Dinners
Sparkling Hibiscus Cooler with a grey background
30 Recipes for Your Juneteenth Celebration
looking down at a few pieces of chicken piccata in a skillet
16 Quick and Easy Chicken Dinners for Two
a picture of Kielbasa with Peppers and Potatoes
22 Easy Summer Dinner Recipes
Sizzling Sherry Shrimp with Garlic
15 Quick-Prep Recipes for Easy Summer Dinners
Spinach Feta Turkey Burgers
A Week of Easy Summer Dinners + Shopping List
Cottage Cheese Spinach Chicken
Our 15 Most Popular Recipes in July
Memphis BBQ Pork Totchos
23 Easy Dinners That Start with Frozen Potatoes
German Potato Bacon Soup in bowls
Our 15 Most Popular Recipes in December
close up view of Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce and mashed potatoes on a white plate
25 Easy Friday Night Dinner Ideas
Instant Pot® Chilorio in soft taco shells topped with pico de gallo
15 Favorite Instant Pot Recipes for Easy Summer Dinners
One-Pot Cilantro Lime Chicken Thighs and Rice
Our 20 Most Popular New Recipes of 2022
Ranch-Baked Chicken Thighs with Bacon, Brussels Sprouts, and Potatoes
10 Budget-Friendly Dinners With Meat
Zucchini Artichoke Summer Salad
30 Fresh Dinners for Every Day of June