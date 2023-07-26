23 Lazy Summer Dinners You'll Never Get Tired Of

After a day in the sun, the last thing anyone wants to do is labor over dinner. After all, summer is all about embracing a sense of ease — whenever and wherever possible. So don’t sweat the dinner plans, we’ve compiled our favorite lazy summer dinner ideas to keep mealtime feeling effortless even when your energy is sapped. These recipes are simple to make and easy to crave.

01 of 24 Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS Great on fresh rolls or served over rice, this sausage dish leans on peppers, onions, and simple seasonings to deliver big flavor. The recipe calls for sweet Italian sausage, but you can use whatever variety you love most.

02 of 24 Scallops with Pesto Cream Sauce View Recipe Allrecipes Magazine Cooking scallops may sound fussy or complicated, but this recipe only takes 15 minutes to complete. Season your scallops with salt and pepper, then dredge in flour before searing in a skillet with butter. Finish with pesto, capers, and heavy cream for an unbelievably effortless but utterly elegant entree.

03 of 24 Best Salmon Bake View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS A salmon bake is a sure win when we don't have the energy to bust out multiple pots and pans. Salmon fillets are seasoned with salt and pepper and topped with chopped tomatoes and green onions, and baked in the oven.

04 of 24 Crockpot Italian Chicken View Recipe fabeveryday "You only need 3 ingredients for this crockpot Italian chicken with Italian dressing and Parmesan cheese. Nothing could be easier than this for a weekday meal that's ready when you get home," says recipe creator LeAnn Haas Gabriel.

05 of 24 Pesto Pasta Salad View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Pasta salad is a summer classic and easily customizable. Because this rendition looks so delicious, you might think it is difficult to make; however, the only real “cooking” task is boiling the noodles. Everything else is simply tossed together. This dish stays good in the refrigerator for up to three days and can be made ahead for when we are at our laziest moment, but need a filling dinner.

06 of 24 Peruvian Lomo Saltado View Recipe The Peruvians might be the masters of using french fries in inventive ways. Don't agree? Then try this stir fry, known as lomo saltado, using tri-tip, french fries, tomatoes, and peppers. The only hassle with this recipe is waiting for the fries to bake.

07 of 24 Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS This Alfredo sauce is the backbone of a complete, and completely easy, summer supper. The creamy, 5-ingredient sauce and your favorite long pasta noodle are all you need. Yes, you can add chicken or other protein — of course, we prefer summer vegetables, like vibrant tomatoes or squash, for a seasonal spin.

08 of 24 Simple BBQ Ribs View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS Is there a lazy way to cook barbecue ribs? This recipe is as close as you will get. While this dish takes just under two hours to cook, the process is mostly out of your hands. The ribs spend about 45 minutes boiling, then another hour in the oven. The barbecue sauce is all you really need to take care of.

09 of 24 Spicy Canned Salmon Salad Rice Bowl View Recipe Chef Mo While canned salmon is always an intriguing purchase at the supermarket, some may not know how to use it. This rice bowl is an excellent option. Dress the salmon in rice vinegar, sriracha, and mayonnaise before adding it to a hearty portion of rice, avocado, and cucumbers.

10 of 24 Simple Macaroni and Cheese View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios This simple mac and cheese recipe is a perfect home-cooked option for easy and exceptional comfort food. "I added onion powder, Parmesan cheese and a little bit of cayenne pepper," notes reviewer RRL.

11 of 24 Zesty Slow Cooker Chicken Barbecue View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios The slow cooker does all of the heavy lifting in this 5-ingredient recipe. Add chicken as well as a sauce made from Italian salad dressing, brown sugar, Worcestershire, and your favorite bottled barbecue sauce to the pot, and you’re well on your way to dinner. Simmer it low and slow for 6-8 hours, or cook on “high” for about 3 hours if you need it finished sooner.

12 of 24 Easy Gazpacho View Recipe Throw all your ingredients into a blender and you are nearly done. Chill in the fridge for two hours, and a refreshing, chilled dinner is ready to go. Blending in batches may be required, depending on how much gazpacho you're making.

13 of 24 BLT Salad View Recipe wannabe chefette A BLT is a simple meal to begin with, so this salad twist on the sandwich is a great option if you want to pack in more greens or don't have any bread laying around. "A great summertime salad," says recipe creator D. L. Mooney.

14 of 24 Easy Parmesan-Crusted Chicken View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios You only need four ingredients to make this recipe: The chicken breasts, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and Italian-seasoned dry bread crumbs. A 30-minute recipe to offer a quick-fix for a hungry table.

15 of 24 Broiled Lobster Tails View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios This recipe is for those who want decadent flavor without the hassle. Pair these simple broiled lobster tails with an equally easy mushroom risotto or cheddar garlic biscuits for the full treatment.



16 of 24 Mexican Quesadilla Casserole View Recipe Allrecipes Magazine This quesadilla casserole might be one of the easiest on Allrecipes. After the filling cooks in a pan for 10 to 15 minutes, assemble the tortillas, cheese, and beef mixture in a casserole dish and let the oven finish the job.

17 of 24 Ahi Tuna Poke View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios "This easy poke recipe is a refreshing Hawaiian salad of fresh ahi tuna steak cubes tossed with soy sauce, sesame oil, and green onions for a dish full of umami flavor," says recipe creator Josh Chan.

18 of 24 Air Fryer Shrimp Fried Rice View Recipe Meredith Food Studios This recipe is a great way to use leftover rice and some extra shrimp you have kicking around in the freezer. It's a savory dish that will draw you back again and again. Finish with Sriracha mayo and fresh green onions for a pop of fresh and kicky flavor.

19 of 24 Easy Rib Eye Roast View Recipe Here is the rib eye roast you've been waiting for. With only some light prep, we are always amazed at how delicious this roast turns out. Just sit back, and enjoy as the aromas fill your kitchen.

20 of 24 Watermelon Feta Salad View Recipe France C Refreshing and light, this salad is a keeper no matter the time of year; it's just that much better in the summertime . Feta cheese, fresh watermelon, tomatoes and arugula make an excellent combination for a lazy day.

21 of 24 Grilled Cheese Sandwich View Recipe Grilled cheese is the perfect lazy summer dinner. Quick and delicious, you'll be making a second sandwich before you remember how much you didn't feel like cooking.

22 of 24 Quick Beef Stir-Fry View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS When you want something speedy yet wholly satisfying, turn to this beef stir-fry. Minced garlic, soy sauce, and sesame seeds add a dynamic flavor to the beef and veggies. If you don't have a wok, any large skillet will do (ideally, one with high sides).