Lazy Hazy Beef Chili

Despite all the shortcuts, this lazy hazy beef chili is tremendously delicious. For a little-to-no work beef chili, this lacks for nothing. Chunky salsa does all the chopping for you, and the hazy IPA adds a subtle bitterness, a little acidity, and a certain something nobody will be able to pick out. As everybody knows, the most fun part of cheating is getting away with it.

By Chef John
Published on July 25, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
1 hr 10 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Chili:

  • 2 pounds ground beef

  • 2 tablespoons chili powder, or to taste

  • 1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle

  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • 12 ounces hazy IPA beer

  • 2 teaspoons white sugar

  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes with green chilies

  • 2 (16 ounce jars) extra chunky salsa

  • 2 (15 ounce) cans pinto beans, drained

Toppings:

  • 1/2 cup sour cream

  • 1/2 cup sliced green onions

  • 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

Directions

  1. Add beef to a dry cold pot, and turn heat to high. 

  2. When beef begins to sizzle, break up into small pieces with a potato masher or spatula. Meat can be broken up into very fine crumbles, or into larger chunks, depending on the desired texture. Continue to cook and break up beef until no longer pink, about 7 minutes.

  3. Add chili powder, chipotle, black pepper, salt, and cinnamon to the pot. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute, then pour in beer.

  4. Stir, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the pot as you do. Let mixture boil until liquid is reduced by about half, 2 to 3 minutes.

  5. Add sugar, oregano, garlic powder, diced tomatoes and jarred salsa. Stir in; return mixture to a simmer. 

  6. Stir in beans, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until chili is thickened and flavor is developed to your liking, about 1 hour. 

  7. Taste, adjust the seasoning. Top with sour cream, green onions, Cheddar cheese, and cilantro as desired.

    Bowl of chili topped with green onion, shredded cheese, crema, and cilantro with plate holding a wedge of corn cake in background

    Chef John

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

622 Calories
33g Fat
31g Carbs
46g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 622
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 33g 43%
Saturated Fat 15g 73%
Cholesterol 137mg 46%
Sodium 1975mg 86%
Total Carbohydrate 31g 11%
Dietary Fiber 8g 30%
Total Sugars 8g
Protein 46g
Vitamin C 8mg 39%
Calcium 361mg 28%
Iron 6mg 33%
Potassium 1222mg 26%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

