Recipes Soups, Stews and Chili Recipes Chili Recipes Beef Chili Recipes Lazy Hazy Beef Chili Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Despite all the shortcuts, this lazy hazy beef chili is tremendously delicious. For a little-to-no work beef chili, this lacks for nothing. Chunky salsa does all the chopping for you, and the hazy IPA adds a subtle bitterness, a little acidity, and a certain something nobody will be able to pick out. As everybody knows, the most fun part of cheating is getting away with it. By Chef John Published on July 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 1 hr 10 mins Total Time: 1 hr 20 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Chili: 2 pounds ground beef 2 tablespoons chili powder, or to taste 1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon 12 ounces hazy IPA beer 2 teaspoons white sugar 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes with green chilies 2 (16 ounce jars) extra chunky salsa 2 (15 ounce) cans pinto beans, drained Toppings: 1/2 cup sour cream 1/2 cup sliced green onions 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese 1/2 cup chopped cilantro Directions Add beef to a dry cold pot, and turn heat to high. When beef begins to sizzle, break up into small pieces with a potato masher or spatula. Meat can be broken up into very fine crumbles, or into larger chunks, depending on the desired texture. Continue to cook and break up beef until no longer pink, about 7 minutes. Add chili powder, chipotle, black pepper, salt, and cinnamon to the pot. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute, then pour in beer. Stir, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the pot as you do. Let mixture boil until liquid is reduced by about half, 2 to 3 minutes. Add sugar, oregano, garlic powder, diced tomatoes and jarred salsa. Stir in; return mixture to a simmer. Stir in beans, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until chili is thickened and flavor is developed to your liking, about 1 hour. Taste, adjust the seasoning. Top with sour cream, green onions, Cheddar cheese, and cilantro as desired. Chef John I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 622 Calories 33g Fat 31g Carbs 46g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 622 % Daily Value * Total Fat 33g 43% Saturated Fat 15g 73% Cholesterol 137mg 46% Sodium 1975mg 86% Total Carbohydrate 31g 11% Dietary Fiber 8g 30% Total Sugars 8g Protein 46g Vitamin C 8mg 39% Calcium 361mg 28% Iron 6mg 33% Potassium 1222mg 26% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Lazy Hazy Beef Chili