Hundreds of Bags of Lay’s Potato Chips Recalled Across 4 States

Frito-Lay has issued a recall for multiple bags of its Lay’s Classic Potato Chips because the chips may contain milk ingredients that the packaging does not disclose. After a customer complaint, Lay’s tested the chips and found that they may have milk ingredient contamination from Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips.

Those with milk allergies or sensitivities are warned not to consume the recalled chips, as it may cause severe or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The recalled Lay’s potato chips were sold in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire at club stores, grocery stores, and convenience stores throughout those states. Customers could have purchased these chips as early as April 16.

You’ll know you have one of the recalled bags if the label features both of the following: the specified "Guaranteed Fresh" date and one of the manufacturing codes listed below. The recalled products include:

13-ounce Lay’s Classic Party Size Potato Chips

UPC: 028400310413

Guaranteed Fresh Date: 18 Jul 2023, 766310622

Manufacturing Code: 105 04:55, 105 04:56, 105 04:57, 105 04:58, 105 04:59, 105 05:00, 105 05:01, and 105 05:02

15 ⅝-ounce Lay’s Classic Mix and Match Potato Chips

UPC: 0028400720151

Guaranteed Fresh Date: 18 Jul 2023, 766310618

Manufacturing Codes: 105 04:55, 105 04:56, 105 04:57, 105 04:58, 105 04:59, 105 05:00, 105 05:01, and 105 05:02

No other Lay’s chips or bag sizes are impacted by this recall. You can find label photos on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s website.

While there haven’t been any allergic reactions reported after consuming the recalled potato chips, if you have a milk allergy or sensitivity, you should not consume this product; instead, throw it away. If you do not have a milk allergy or sensitivity, you do not need to discard the recalled Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, as they are safe to consume otherwise.

If you have any questions regarding this recall, you can contact Frito-Lay directly at 1-800-352-4477.

