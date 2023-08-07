Lay’s Is Finally Bringing Back a Fan Favorite—and My Personal Favorite—Flavor

If you know me, you know that I take snacking very seriously. And there's one snack that has alluded me for years. I went to college—ahem, university—up in Canada, where I was first introduced to what would become my all-time favorite chip flavor. It's consistently ranked the number one Ruffles chip flavor in Canada, and despite its mass popularity up North, is frustratingly hard to come by. After spotting a "dupe" of sorts at Aldi back in April, I got a glimmer of hope. Well, now I'm in full-blown celebration mode because Lay's has announced the official, O.G. Ruffles All Dressed flavor chips are back.

Lay's Introduces Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed

As a part of its third-annual Flavor Swap program, Lay's is introducing a brand new iteration on the fan-favorite Ruffles All Dressed chips. With this new version, "Lay’s is reviving the popular seasoning in a fusion between Lay’s Kettle Cooked and Ruffles in a chip that offers a tangy, savory and sweet flavor experience all in one bite."

I have yet to try the new-and-improved All Dressed chips, but I'm assuming that means they're a bit crunchier and sturdier than the old version, and without the characteristic wave of the typical Ruffle.

Wondering what all the fuss is about? I'm not exaggerating when I say these are my favorite chips of all time. If you like any of the tangy, vinegar-based chip flavors like BBQ, Salt and Vinegar, Sour Cream and Onion, Pickle or even Ketchup chips (another Canadian favorite), these are a must-try. They are like every chip flavor in the Trader Joe's Patio Potato Chips—my absolute favorite seasonal snack from the store—in one, quite literally.

And All Dressed is not a turn of phrase. These chips literally get "dressed" with all the flavors—well, really just four popular flavors: ketchup, BBQ, sour cream and onion, and salt and vinegar. The resulting flavor is pleasantly mouth-puckering, tangy and sweet, with subtly smoky and garlicky notes. In short—they're irresistible and impossible to stop eating.

I suspect I will not be the only one excited about this release. After being introduced to Americans’ hearts and stomachs in 2015, the chips sadly left shelves in 2021. Since then, there have been many calls for their return on social media and even entire Reddit threads dedicated to tracking them down stateside. Heck, even Ryan Gosling loves All Dressed chips. What more do you need to know?!

But, if you're somehow not in the All Dressed camp, don't worry: It's not the only flavor making its triumphant return this month.



Lay's

Lay's Brought Back Three More Fan Favorite Chip Flavors

In addition to the Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed, Lay's is bringing back three beloved flavors: Lay’s Cheetos Cheese flavored chips, Lay’s Doritos Cool Ranch flavored chips and Lay’s Wavy Funyuns Onion chips. All three flavors have been part of Lay's Flavor Swap program since its inception in 2021, and have been brought back by popular demand.

All four Flavor Swap snacks will hit shelves at retailers nationwide starting this month. All of the new chips will be available in large bags—ranging between 7.5-8 ounces—and retail for $4.79. Lay’s Cheetos Cheese and Lay’s Doritos Cool Ranch will also be available in smaller 2.625-ounce bags and Lay’s Kettle Cooked All Dressed will be available in a 2.5-ounce bag, with all three retailing for $2.49. And while the Cheetos, Doritos, and All Dressed flavored chips are limited time flavors, the Wavy Funyuns Onion chips are here to stay. Now that's worth celebrating.