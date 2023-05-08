3 Brands of Spinach, Collard Greens, and Kale Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination

Check your fridge for these greens!

Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on May 8, 2023
Bags of spinach, kale, and collard greens housed under three Lancaster Foods brands have been recalled due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled greens are the Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant brands and were all produced in a Maryland facility. 

The recalled kale, spinach, and collard greens were sold at retailers in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania—and the retailers have been instructed to remove the recalled products from their inventories. The greens impacted by this recall include: 

  • Robinson Fresh Kale Greens
  • Item Number: 00682
  • UPC Code: 0-95829-60015-9
  • Best-by Date: May 1, 2023
  • Robinson Fresh Kale Greens
  • Item Number: 00619
  • UPC Code: 0-95829-60016-6
  • Best-by Date: May 1, 2023
  • Robinson Fresh Collard Greens
  • Item Number: 00684
  • UPC Code: 0-95829-60006-7
  • Best-by Date: May 1, 2023
  • Lancaster Chopped Kale
  • Item Number: 55423
  • Best-by Date: May 1, 2023
  • Giant Curly Leaf Spinach
  • Item Number: 78983
  • UPC Code: 6-88267-09813-0
  • Best-by Date: April 29, 2023
  • Giant Collard Greens
  • Item Number: 01907
  • UPC Code: 6-88267-05311-5
  • Best-by Date: May 1, 2023

No other Lancaster Foods brands or products are impacted by this recall. You can find product images on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) site.

The recalled products are all expired, but the FDA is concerned that consumers may still have the greens in their fridges. If you do have any of the recalled greens, do not consume them; instead, throw them away immediately. 

The recall was announced after the New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division found the Listeria pathogen in a sample of Chopped Kale Greens. However, no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the contaminated spinach, kale, or collard greens.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in children, frail or elderly individuals, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant people. While Listeria infections can be more serious for those individuals, anyone can become infected with Listeria and may experience high fever, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, stiffness, and nausea. Listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant individuals. 

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should seek medical attention immediately. 

If you have any questions about Listeria infections, you can contact your healthcare provider. If you have any questions about the recall specifically, you can contact Lancaster Foods directly at 877-844-3441.

