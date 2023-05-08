Food News and Trends Recalls 3 Brands of Spinach, Collard Greens, and Kale Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination Check your fridge for these greens! By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Instagram Twitter Website Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on May 8, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Anthony Boulton/Getty Images Bags of spinach, kale, and collard greens housed under three Lancaster Foods brands have been recalled due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled greens are the Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant brands and were all produced in a Maryland facility. The recalled kale, spinach, and collard greens were sold at retailers in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania—and the retailers have been instructed to remove the recalled products from their inventories. The greens impacted by this recall include: Robinson Fresh Kale GreensItem Number: 00682UPC Code: 0-95829-60015-9Best-by Date: May 1, 2023Robinson Fresh Kale GreensItem Number: 00619UPC Code: 0-95829-60016-6Best-by Date: May 1, 2023Robinson Fresh Collard GreensItem Number: 00684UPC Code: 0-95829-60006-7Best-by Date: May 1, 2023Lancaster Chopped KaleItem Number: 55423Best-by Date: May 1, 2023Giant Curly Leaf SpinachItem Number: 78983UPC Code: 6-88267-09813-0Best-by Date: April 29, 2023Giant Collard GreensItem Number: 01907UPC Code: 6-88267-05311-5Best-by Date: May 1, 2023 No other Lancaster Foods brands or products are impacted by this recall. You can find product images on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) site. The recalled products are all expired, but the FDA is concerned that consumers may still have the greens in their fridges. If you do have any of the recalled greens, do not consume them; instead, throw them away immediately. The recall was announced after the New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division found the Listeria pathogen in a sample of Chopped Kale Greens. However, no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the contaminated spinach, kale, or collard greens. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in children, frail or elderly individuals, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant people. While Listeria infections can be more serious for those individuals, anyone can become infected with Listeria and may experience high fever, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, stiffness, and nausea. Listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant individuals. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should seek medical attention immediately. If you have any questions about Listeria infections, you can contact your healthcare provider. If you have any questions about the recall specifically, you can contact Lancaster Foods directly at 877-844-3441. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit