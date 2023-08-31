Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Top Cast Iron Brands Are Over 40% Off This Labor Day Weekend

While Labor Day does mark the end of summer, it doesn’t mean the grilling has to stop. With a trusty piece of cast iron cookware, you can easily sear foods indoors, despite inclement weather. And even if that’s not your preference, how’s about this: Fall signals the perfect time to begin cooking Dutch oven stews and soups.

If this all sounds great, and it does to me, here’s where it gets even better. Right now, Amazon is having a huge Labor Day weekend sale and slashing prices on cast iron pieces from top brands. There are Le Creuset Dutch ovens, Lodge skillets, and plenty more to grab. So keep scrolling—you’re not going to want to miss these deals.

Best Labor Day Weekend Cast Iron Deals at Amazon

Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon

Buy it: $25 (was $44); Amazon

Lodge makes some of our favorite cast iron cookware, and right now the brand is taking over 40 percent off this 12-inch skillet. While it doesn’t have a long handle, it has two helper handles that makes this piece ideal for baking or cooking over a campfire. It comes pre-seasoned so you can use it right away, and Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about it. One shopper who gave it a perfect rating wrote that this “has become my family's go-to cooking pan.”

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Casserole Dish

Amazon

Buy it: $80 (was $130); Amazon

Amazon is also taking nearly 40 percent off this casserole dish from Lodge. It has a 3.6-quart capacity and is perfect for braising meats or vegetables. It is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and at just $80 right now, could easily become your most-used piece of cookware.

Lodge 6-Quart Dutch Oven

Amazon

Buy it: $80 (was $133); Amazon

You don’t even need to spend over $100 to grab a Dutch oven. In fact, this bestselling option from Lodge is currently just $80 and a great grab ahead of the cooler months. It has a 6-quart capacity, an enameled interior and exterior that makes cleanup easy, and it’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Grab it in blue, indigo, desert sage, and more colors, all on sale.

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $329 (was $390); Amazon

This Le Creuset Dutch Oven is currently on sale for Labor Day weekend, and it’s tough to pass up. It has a 4.5-quart capacity and is a timeless heirloom. While Le Creuset typically has prices in the stratosphere, the French cookware brand has lowered them a bit this weekend to make grabbing one (finally!) even more tempting.

Lodge Reversible Griddle

Amazon

Buy it: $35 (was $60); Amazon

This reversible griddle might just be the workhorse your kitchen has been missing. It has two sides, one that’s a flattop ideal for making smash burgers or pancakes, and another side with ridges that’s perfect for searing proteins. It’s made with cast iron and comes pre-seasoned so you’ll barely have to worry about maintaining it.

Babish 6-Quart Dutch Oven

Amazon

Buy it: $59 (was $83); Amazon

This Dutch oven is just under $60 right now, and it’s for simmering away soups thanks to its even-heating walls. Included with this 6-quart pot is a tight-fitting lid that helps return moisture to whatever is inside. Altogether, this piece of cookware is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can rest assured, it’s up to any task you throw at it (just don’t throw it).

Utopia Kitchen Cast Iron Skillet Set

Amazon

Buy it: $28 (was $36); Amazon

Maybe, just maybe, you don’t want just one pan—you want three. This set of three cast iron skillets from Utopia Kitchen delivers just that, all for $25. There’s a 6 inch, 8 inch, and 10 inch pan included in the set, and all of them come pre-seasoned so you can use them right out of the box. Grab this set, and you’ll be hooked on cast iron in no time.

Firsgrill Burger Press

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $36); Amazon

If you’re not looking for a pan, there’s still something for you to grab, especially if you love to grill. This Firsgrill grill press is on sale for Labor Day weekend and is a must-have if you love crispy bacon, juicy smashburgers, and perfectly seared steak. It comes pre-seasoned so none of your ingredients will stick to it. Instead, they’ll come out perfect every time.

Mercer Culinary 10.25-Inch Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $20); Amazon

This do-it-all skillet from Mercer is just $17 right now, and you’ll find it’s the perfect addition to any cast iron collection. It has a diameter of 10.25-inches making it ideal for everyday use, and it even comes pre-seasoned so you can use it right out of the box. It has a long handle and an assist handle for easy maneuvering, and is compatible with all stovetops. Bottom line: It’s a workhorse.

