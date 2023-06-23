Lab-Grown Chicken Is Officially Approved for Sale—How Will It Affect You?

Is this only the beginning for cultivated meat?

By
Katherine Martinko
Katherine Martinko
Katherine Martinko
Katherine Martinko is a well-respected writer, editor, and author with over 10 years' experience in digital publishing. She loves food, cooking, recipes, and kitchen-related content, and has written extensively about it on a number of different platforms, from Treehugger (where she worked as a long-time senior editor) to her personal Substack, The Analog Family. She is a graduate of the University of Toronto.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023
lab-grown chicken sliced on a dinner plate with sliced sugar snap peas
Photo:

UPSIDE Foods

It's official—lab-grown meat is approved for production in the United States. Two companies, Upside Foods and Good Meats, have been given the green light to produce and sell their cultivated chicken products (which have been in development for many years). This will be another alternative for those who don't like factory-farmed meat or the ultra-processed meat alternatives currently on the market.

What Exactly Is in Lab-Grown Chicken?

Upside Foods and Good Meats both make chicken using animal cells. They emphasize that their product is the same as conventional meat (it’s nutritionally identical) and, as a result, will bear the exact same USDA seal. Upside provides a simplified explanation of the process:

"We take a sample of cells, place them in a vessel called a cultivator, and feed them the right blend of nutrients to multiply and grow. After two to three weeks, the meat is harvested, formulated, and ready to enjoy. The process of making cultivated meat is similar to brewing beer. But instead of growing yeast or bacteria, we grow animal cells!"

The nutrient blend contains water, salt, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. The final product looks like minced meat and is then formed into patties that resemble a boneless, skinless chicken breast. So far, chicken has been the easiest meat to cultivate, as beef has more complexity in its structure and flavor.

up close shot of lab grown chicken

Good Meat

When Will Lab-Grown Chicken Be Available in Stores?

It might be years before cultivated meat is sold at grocery stores, so don't expect to see it anytime soon. When it does show up, it will likely be far more expensive than conventional meat, because it is a new product not yet produced at high scale. It will be similar to how the Impossible burger was initially only available in a handful of restaurants as a novel item but is now widely stocked in grocery stores.

We're pretty sure that lab-grown chicken will receive mixed reviews, but this news is undeniably a milestone that will shape food production in the coming decades.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
trader joe's storefront with red overlay and yellow border
The Surprising Ingredients Trader Joe's Won’t Put in Its Products
A woman adding a bunch of celery to her grocery basket in the produce aisle.
California Floods Are Affecting National Food Supply: Here's How
Toast with peanut butter shot on rustic wooden table
Can You Bring Peanut Butter on a Plane? The TSA Has an Official Ruling
authentic Italian Parmigiano Reggiano cheese head
How to Know if Your 'Italian' Ingredients Are Actually Italian
Sliced limes and lemons without seeds
How Is Seedless Fruit Made, Actually?
man choosing oil at the supermarket
Are Private Labels Actually Generic?
Photo of a smart shopping cart next to a traditional shopping cart with a tablet inside
Are Smart Grocery Carts Coming Soon to a Store Near You?
Collard Greens, Swiss Chard, Rainbow Chard, Kale, Spinach, Arugula, Mustard Greens, Turnip Greens on a green surface
The 10 Riskiest Foods to Eat, According to Food Safety Data
Trader Joes ramen noodles and momofuku ramen noodles on a green and yellow background
Did Trader Joe's Just Release a Cheaper Momofuku Instant Noodle Dupe?
Walmart storefront
The 10 Groceries I Always Buy at Walmart, According to a Cookbook Author
Top view of a dark table filled with a wide variety of cheeses.
What Is Rennet?
A box of Ronzoni pastina pasta on a blue background
What Is Pastina & Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
Aldi store with grocery products
The Aldi Copycats I Always Buy That Taste Like the Original and Save You Money
UK Braces For Rising Incidence Of COVID-19
Food Prices Are On The Rise — Here's Which Products Are Impacted And What You Can Do About It
chicken fajita skillet
How to Make the Best Chicken Fajitas EVER
An iceberg lettuce wedge drizzled with vinaigrette.
Where Has All the Lettuce Gone?