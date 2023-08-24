Kroger Recalls Frozen Vegetables Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

On August 22, 2023, Twin City Foods Inc. announced a recall of certain frozen vegetables. The recall includes products from Food Lion, as previously reported, as well as a variety of Kroger brand products and one Signature Select product.

The products were recalled due to possible contamination with listeria, which can cause infection in all people, though young children, older adults, and those with a weakened immune system are particularly at risk for serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Several batches of products in 32-ounce and 12-ounce sizes have been recalled. You can consult the UPC code and lot numbers in the FDA notice to confirm if your product is affected.

Recalled Frozen Vegetable Products From Kroger

The following products are included in the recall:

Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 32 oz

UPC 11110865854

Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz.

UPC 11110849625

Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz.

UPC 11110865786

Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz.

UPC 11110849618

Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet, net wt. 12oz

UPC 21130090655

As of now, there have been no consumer reports of illness. According to Twin City Foods, the recall was enacted “based on one customer’s 3rd party lab results for the IQF sweet cut corn.”

Customers who have purchased the products listed above should not consume the product, and should instead return the product to the store they originally purchased it from for a full refund. If you have questions regarding the recall, you can contact Twin City Foods at (360) 629-5678 Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).