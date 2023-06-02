Fans Are Distressed That Kroger Has Cut a Favorite Summer Drink

Many Kroger shoppers are distressed to learn that a favorite product line has been discontinued. The grocer confirmed that its Private Selection™ Café Frappes are no longer available. These pre-mixed drinks contained espresso, real milk, and sugar, and came in three flavors—vanilla, caramel, and mocha. All were beloved treats, particularly during the hot summer months.

Several months ago, a fan named @OutofJordyn tweeted at the grocer, saying, "idk how late i am to this, but im so upset that kroger discontinued their private selection cafe frappe bottled drinks. the mocha was my favorite and was the best tasting drink. bring it back please."

Kroger provided a response to another query (now deleted) from a concerned shopper that said, "Hey there! Our line of Private Selection™ Frappes has been discontinued. We apologize, for the inconvenience and appreciate you reaching out! Have a great weekend!"

The premium-level Private Selection™ store brand has been described by The Daily Meal as offering "foods for the elevated diet," such as "the store's macarons, salted caramel mousse, and charcuterie board elements like fine cheeses, pre-sliced meats, and rosemary-flavored crackers." In other words, it's a bit fancier than Kroger's middle-tier and value-level brands.

Kroger/Allrecipes

Grocery Store Brands Are Gaining Popularity

Store brands in general have seen tremendous growth over the past few years. Many grocers are trying to compete with national brands as they realize that brand loyalty is lower than ever (meaning, customers are happy to buy whatever product looks good at a good price point) and that they can make more money while charging customers less. It's a win-win all around.

Grocery Dive cites a recent survey that found that "81% of shoppers buy private brands on every, or almost every, shopping trip, and 85% say they trust private brands as much as national ones." Kroger revealed in 2018 that in-house brand products accounted for nearly 30 percent of unit sales and 25 percent of dollar sales.

None of this explains why Kroger chose to cut the Private Selection™ Café Frappes, but there is a possibility that it is part of a broader push to streamline store brands, as described by RetailWire. Last fall, the company shrank its lower-level store brand offerings from 17 to two in order to make it easier for customers to shop. Who knows if the moves are related, but regardless, the loss of Private Selection™ Café Frappes is, for many, a sad way to kick off the start of summer. Time to look for a new favorite!

