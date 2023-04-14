You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for Less Than a Dollar This Tax Day

Talk about a sweet deal.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on April 14, 2023
Krispy Kreme Storefront
There aren’t many sweet aspects of Tax Day—besides hopefully getting a tax refund. However, with many Americans receiving a smaller refund this year and inflation rapidly increasing prices, even that might not be as sweet.

While it may sound like all bad news, there’s one company that is sure to brighten up your Tax Day. Krispy Kreme is offering its customers a “tax break” on doughnuts this year.

On April 18, when you buy a dozen Assorted or Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts, you can get a second dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just the sales tax—meaning the second dozen might only cost you a couple of cents.

“Inflation is still really at work throughout the country and preparing your taxes is nothing but work. So, we think you deserve a sweet tax break,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer.

Your first dozen can consist of any doughnuts you want—which might even include some new seasonal flavors since its Spring Minis are no longer available and the company doesn’t usually go long without adding a limited-time flavor to the menu. However, the second dozen is limited to just the Original Glazed doughnuts.

Pricing for the second dozen will vary state-to-state depending on your state’s sales tax rate. Most customers should be able to get the second dozen for less than $2.

This Tax Day offer can be redeemed in-shop and through Krispy Kreme’s app or website for pickup or delivery.

Cheap doughnuts may not be as great as a huge tax refund, but they’re sure to make a taxing day just a little bit better.

