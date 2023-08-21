Krispy Kreme’s Fan-Favorite Summer Doughnut Is Back for a Limited Time

Get it before it's gone again!

Published on August 21, 2023
Despite what your calendar says, summer is, unfortunately, coming to an end. Between back-to-school mayhem and pumpkin spice lattes hitting stores, we’re winding down our last few weeks of soaking up the summer sun.

So, with Labor Day—aka the unofficial end of summer—approaching, Krispy Kreme is looking to give us a sweet sendoff featuring one of its best summer flavors. For a limited time, Krispy Kreme is bringing back its much-loved Strawberry Glazed doughnut to give customers one final taste of the sweet summertime flavor.

“Our fans are always asking us to bring back Strawberry Glazed and it seems Labor Day Weekend is the perfect opportunity to treat everyone,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer.

Krispy Kreme Strawberry Glazed doughnuts

Krispy Kreme

The Strawberry Glazed doughnuts, which are a strawberry-flavored take on Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed doughnuts, first hit menus in 2020 and were an immediate fan favorite. Krispy Kreme brought them back the following year, but we haven’t seen them since. So, Labor Day 2023 marks the third time Krispy Kreme has offered the beloved doughnuts coated in bright pink strawberry glaze—we guess we can’t be surprised as it is the summer of Barbie, right?

Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Glazed doughnuts will be available all Labor Day weekend long (from September 1 to 4) at participating locations across the country. Sadly, unlike some of Krispy Kreme’s other flavors, you won’t be able to find them at your local grocery store. Instead, you’ll have to order them in-store at Krispy Kreme or online through the app.

Krispy Kreme’s announcement comes on the heels of another strawberry doughnut announcement from Hailey Bieber’s skincare line, rhode. The company recently announced it’s releasing a limited-edition strawberry glaze-flavored peptide lip treatment to celebrate the Krispy Kreme sweet treat’s return.

So you’ll be able to enjoy the doughnut’s summery strawberry scent even after it’s gone from Krispy Kremes. But, for now, mark your calendars so you remember to pick up a dozen Strawberry Glazed doughnuts for your end-of-summer Labor Day barbecue.

