Krispy Kreme’s Two New Flavors Combine Our Favorite Fall Desserts

Published on August 7, 2023
Whether we like it or not, brands have officially declared August the start of fall. We’re already spotting the first pumpkin spice-flavored products in stores—you may have even enjoyed your first PSL of the season at 7-Eleven, which introduced the drink to menus on August 1. But if you don’t want to drink your fall flavor, now you can spice it up in a different way, because Krispy Kreme just launched its fall doughnut lineup—and it’s all about the pumpkin spice goodness. 

This year, Krispy Kreme is launching two brand new pumpkin spice flavors inspired by some of our favorite fall-time desserts, as well as bringing back two of its fan-favorite pumpkin spice doughnuts. Here's what you need to know about the new menu, and when you can get your hands on these autumnal treats.

Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice doughnut dozen

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme's New Fall Doughnuts

The first of the two new doughnuts is Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut. This one is a take on delicious fall cheesecake that features the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, topped with pumpkin buttercream, cream cheese icing and cinnamon sugar. Its second new item is a Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut, which is similar to the classic autumn pecan pie with a pumpkin twist. This treat features the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut topped with maple icing and candied pecan pieces.

The two returning favorites are of course, the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, which is an old-fashioned cake doughnut flavored with pumpkin spice. Customers love the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut so much that Krispy Kreme brought it back for two days only as an April Fool’s Day prank earlier this year. So, it should come as no surprise that the beloved pumpkin spice-flavored doughnut is the base for both of the new flavors.

All four fall doughnuts will be seasonally available starting August 7 at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide. They can be purchased à la carte or as part of the Pumpkin Spice Collection dozen.

And, if you don’t live near a Krispy Kreme store, you're in luck because you’ll still be able to try the pumpkin spice doughnuts at some grocery stores. The six-pack doughnuts are delivered fresh to grocery stores nationwide daily. You can find a store that carries Krispy Kreme’s fall doughnuts near you on Krispy Kreme’s website.

We know we said this doughnut announcement was extra-exciting for those who enjoy eating pumpkin spice over drinking it, but you can still pair your doughnut with an autumnal coffee at Krispy Kreme. That's because the chain is also bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee. Its latte is available in hot, iced, or frozen varieties, and its coffee is available in hot or iced varieties.

Sure, it might still be hot in most of the country, and you could still have summer vacations on the horizon, but to us, grabbing a pumpkin spice doughnut has never sounded so good.

