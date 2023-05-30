Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts This Week

Plus, $2 dozens.

Published on May 30, 2023
It seems like every day is a different national food holiday, which can be hard to keep up with. But one thing we can always keep up with is which restaurants are giving away free food. So, while you probably don’t have National Doughnut Day saved in your calendar, you do know that when the day rolls around, you can score some pretty good doughnut deals.

Well, we’re happy to report that National Doughnut Day is this week and, to celebrate, you can get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

On June 2 (National Doughnut Day), if you go to your local Krispy Kreme store, you can get any doughnut for free with no purchase necessary. It doesn’t just have to be one of its classic Original Glazed doughnuts either. You can choose from any doughnut on the menu, which includes the new limited-time “Fan Favs” that joined the lineup a few weeks ago—those include the Banana Pudding Doughnut, Chocolate Kreme Pie Doughnut, Key Lime Pie Doughnut, and Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut.

To score your free doughnut, all you have to do is visit a Krispy Kreme (either in-store or in the drive-thru) and wait in line to choose your free doughnut. You don’t have to purchase anything else to score the free deal.

However, if you do want to make a purchase, Krispy Kreme is running a second deal that’ll give you BOGO $2 dozens. When you purchase any dozen doughnuts—this can be an Original Glazed Dozen, Classic Assorted Dozen, or the new Fan Favs Dozen—you can get a second Original Glazed Dozen for just $2. The BOGO offer is available in-store as well as for delivery and pickup.

The deals are running all day long at Krispy Kreme this Friday, so make sure you start your weekend off right with a sweet (free) treat from one of our favorite doughnut shops.

