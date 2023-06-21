Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts for the 4th of July

We know that a lot of your Fourth of July will be spent eating pasta salads and grilled burgers, but if you’re craving something sweet (and free), then we have the deal for you. Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts all Independence Day long.

Remember when your mom used to make you wear matching flag shirts from Old Navy? You’d be happy to wear one now because to take advantage of the deal, all you have to do is wear red, white, and blue to a participating Krispy Kreme store, and you'll get a free Original Glazed doughnut. The best part? There’s no purchase necessary.

Even though you don’t have to buy something to get the free doughnut, you might want to. Along with the Fourth of July deal, Krispy Kreme is also releasing a new Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Dozen that looks too good to pass up.

The dozen features three brand-new doughnuts—Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut, Freedom Flag Doughnut, and All-American Apple Pie Doughnut—plus Original Glazed doughnuts in a specially themed box.

Krispy Kreme

Starting June 21, you’ll be able to find the new doughnuts at Krispy Kreme stores as part of the dozen or as individuals. The Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut features a Red Velvet Cake doughnut topped with cream cheese frosting and a special stars-and-pearls sprinkle mix. The Freedom Flag Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut decorated to look like the American flag, complete with red icing, blue and white sprinkles, and a white icing drizzle. The All-American Apple Pie Doughnut is an unglazed doughnut filled with Apple Cinnamon filling, topped with caramel icing, graham cracker crumbs, and a white icing drizzle.

Krispy Kreme knows that you might not have a physical location near you, so it’s also sending out the special Fourth of July doughnuts to select retailers nationwide. You’ll be able to find six packs of the three new doughnuts made and delivered fresh to your grocery store daily. The doughnuts can be found at Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Food Lion, and more. You can find a location near you on Krispy Kreme’s site.

Whether you just want a free doughnut or are grabbing a dozen for your backyard barbecue, make sure you swing by Krispy Kreme this Fourth of July.