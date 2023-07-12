Krispy Kreme Is Selling Dozens for Less Than $1 This Week

The only birthdays we love as much as our own—and maybe our family’s and friends’—are our favorite brands’ birthdays. That’s because it usually means that we customers get a gift just for shopping there.

That sentiment rings true this week as Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday and giving its customers a fantastic deal to commemorate it. In honor of the doughnut brand’s 86th anniversary, you can get a dozen doughnuts for just $0.86 this week.

Because 86 years ago, Krispy Kreme’s founder started selling hot and fresh glazed doughnuts, this week, you can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $0.86 with the purchase of any dozen. All you have to do is buy one dozen doughnuts on July 14—this can be any flavor or a dozen Original Glazed—and you can get a second Original Glazed dozen for only an additional $0.86 while supplies last.

The deal is only valid on July 14 but can be redeemed up to four times at your local Krispy Kreme shop and drive-thru. It’s also valid for online pick-up and delivery orders, though the 86-cent dozen can only be redeemed one time by using the code “86YEARS"—if you want to score the deal more times, you'll have to order at the actual store.



So, whether you’re starting off a long-awaited Summer Friday or just want a sweet treat before the weekend, send your birthday wishes to Krispy Kreme by grabbing your extra cheap dozen.