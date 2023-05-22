Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Dozens This Week

After years of studying and grinding out homework and essays, the Class of 2023 deserves more than just a diploma to mark their accomplishments. According to Krispy Kreme, they deserve a dozen free doughnuts too—because what better way to celebrate graduation than with a freshly made Original Glazed doughnut?

This Wednesday, May 24, Krispy Kreme is giving away a free Original Glazed dozen to any member of the Class of 2023 who wears some kind of graduation swag to a Krispy Kreme store. Whether you’re graduating from high school or college, as long as you have something that denotes you’re graduating this year—like a shirt or even your cap and gown—you can score a dozen doughnuts for free.

The dozen even comes in a special “Dough-ploma” box that celebrates your graduation achievement.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme started this free doughnut promotion during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as a way to recognize all graduating seniors who might not have been able to have a normal graduation. This will be Krispy Kreme’s fourth year handing out free dozens.

"We started this during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we haven’t forgotten that the lives of this year’s graduates were heavily impacted by the pandemic. We are thrilled to celebrate their perseverance and spirit the best way we know how: free Original Glazed doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer.

So, before you walk across the stage to get your diploma, be sure to grab your free “Dough-ploma” from Krispy Kreme this week.

