Kraft Singles Just Released a Dessert—And I Actually Want to Eat It

American cheese just found it's perfect match.

By Annie Campbell
Published on June 22, 2023
Kraft Singles Apple Pie
Photo:

Kraft Singles

What’s more American than apple pie? Perhaps, American cheese.

But what happens when you put American cheese in an apple pie? Well, that’s about as American as the Founding Fathers. 

This summer, Kraft Singles is taking its Fourth of July celebration to new levels by launching its first-ever dessert: a Kraft Singles Apple Pie.

If you’ve never had an apple pie with cheese, just know it takes a standard apple pie to new, deliciously savory heights. American cheese works perfectly here (even better than cheddar in my opinion) because it melts so well during the bake. It might sound unappetizing, but trust me—the creamy, salty taste of the cheese melds flawlessly into the syrupy apple pie filling, leaving you with a little salty-sweet slice of heaven.

Apple pie with cheese might be new to you, but it’s actually a time-honored tradition dating back to the 1800s. In fact, in Wisconsin, it’s rumored to be illegal to serve an apple pie in a restaurant without a slice of cheese on top. So yes, it’s a thing.

Kraft Singles’s inaugural apple pie features golden delicious apples mixed with cinnamon, nutmeg, and light brown sugar, baked with melty Kraft Singles. The pies are single-serve but piled so high with fillings, it might take two to devour.

Kraft Singles Apple Pie

Kraft Singles

“When Kraft Singles approached us about creating a limited-edition pie featuring their iconic square, we were so excited and confident we could nail the recipe,” said Arnold Wilkerson, creator of Little Pie Company. “Simply good and ready to eat, the Kraft Singles Apple Pie is sure to be a delight for all this Fourth of July.”

This one-of-a-kind creation is now available for in-store purchase at the Little Pie Company in New York City for $10.95, or via Goldbelly delivery for $44.95, while supplies last. Get your order in now to have a fresh, made-from-scratch cheesy apple pie to bring to your Fourth of July party.

However, if don’t have time to place an order (or you know you need more than just a personal-sized pie), you can always try our top-rated Apple Pie with Cheese, Please (and swap in some slices of Kraft Singles instead) to indulge in the salty-sweet treat.

