Kraft Just Introduced a First-Of-Its-Kind Mac & Cheese Pack

Are you a parent, aunt, uncle, grandparent, or just someone who loves and cares for a college student who has gone to campus to start the fall semester? In the era of Doordash and Uber Eats, it can be tempting to just send a gift card to help supplement the university cafeteria meals, but there is nothing like a good old fashioned care package to let a student know you’re thinking of them.

You could fill it with fresh, baked-with-love cookies from scratch, but there’s a close runner up: mac & cheese. Not just any mac & cheese, but Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, considered by many students of all ages to be the gold standard in quick comfort food.

The quickest way to enjoy that comfort is with the microwave version, and Kraft took that into consideration when it created its latest bundle, specifically with college students in mind.

Kraft Releases a Mac & Cheese College Care Pack

Kraft announced that for the first time ever it's selling a not 4-, not 6-, not even a dozen-, but a 30-pack of its popular Easy Mac Cups. The idea was to give college students 30 days of heat-and-eat snacks or meals to get them through the first 30 days of college. The pack—that comes complete with an all-in-one reusable utensil set—is perfect for late night snacking, fueling up during a study session, or even enjoying for breakfast after sleeping through the alarm and not having time to make it to the cafeteria. The Kraft Mac & Cheese College Care Pack is available exclusively on Amazon for $29.99, while supplies last.

Kraft

Who Else Deserves a College Care Pack?

The pack is designed for college students, but honestly, even we're interested in getting our hands on one of these mega-sized mac packs. And we can think of some other people that would be just as happy to receive a month's worth of mac and cheese: How about sending a mac & cheese care package to a recent grad in their first apartment? Military members in a barracks. A teacher who spends their lunch break grading papers. Whoever you are sending it to, act fast because we have a feeling these will be gone in a flash.

