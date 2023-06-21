Kraft Wants You to Carry Its New Mayo in Your Pocket

Sorry Beyoncé, but we have spicy mayo in our bags!

Published on June 21, 2023
Kraft Mayo on a shelf on a red background
Photo:

Adobe Stock/Allrecipes

Spicy is in in a big way this year, with some of our favorite brands releasing brand-new hot products for their heat-loving customers. Fast food restaurants—like Wendy’s and McDonald’s—have introduced pepper-filled sandwiches, and even some of our favorite brands are bringing the heat—like Heinz with its all-new hot ketchups and sauces.

Now, another brand under the vast Kraft-Heinz umbrella is releasing its first-ever spicy product: Kraft Mayo Buffalo Style Dressing. Perfect for mayo and Buffalo sauce fans alike, the new product combines the bold, spicy, buttery flavors of Buffalo with the creamy, tangy, vinegary flavors of mayonnaise for a product unlike anything Kraft-Heinz has ever made—even with its Heinz Mixes.

The Kraft Mayo Buffalo Style Dressing is rolling out to all major retailers nationwide now, but to celebrate the launch, Kraft is releasing a product so you’re never without your Buffalo mayo again. 

Kraft Mayo Buffalo Style Dressing and Buffalo Balm with a plate of fries on a blue background

Kraft-Heinz

We’re sure you’ve heard of carrying Buffalo sauce bottles in your bag, but what about carrying spicy mayo lip balm? That’s right, it's real, and you can now buy the Buffalo Balm—a lip balm tube that’s filled with Kraft Mayo Buffalo Style Dressing instead of lip balm.

The Buffalo Balm kit will come with a reusable balm tube, a bottle spout attachment, a bottle of Kraft Mayo Buffalo Style Dressing, and step-by-step instructions to help you fill the tube. Once your tube is full of mayo, you can throw it in your bag, pocket, or anything else you bring on the go. When you’re ready to use it, just squeeze your mayo balm like you would apply lip balm—just over your favorite food instead of your lips.

Kraft’s fun new Buffalo Balm will be available exclusively on Amazon for $14.99 while supplies last, so if you want to get your hands on the hottest new accessory in food, you better act fast.

