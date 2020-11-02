You Can Cook That

Seafood is the ultimate pick for a special occasion meal, so it only makes sense to highlight it during the holiday season. Fish and shellfish can be intimidating for any level of home cook to prepare, but we have you covered. Scroll on for the expert insights, advice, and inspiration you need to create the impressive seafood-based dishes you crave.

A Feast of Festive Fishes

This Easy Dip Is the Sophisticated Seafood Appetizer You've Been Looking For
A mere three ingredients form the backbone of creamy and delicious brandade.
How to Cook a Whole Fish in the Oven
If you want to achieve dinnertime wow-factor without breaking the bank, cooking a whole fish is absolutely the way to go.
How to Cure Salmon at Home
This luxurious treat is surprisingly easy to make in your own kitchen.
How to Cook Lobster Tail at Home
When you want to make lobster at home but you don't want to wrestle with a whole lobster, just go for the lobster tail.
How to Steam Clams at Home
If you never made this elegant dish at home, prepare to be wowed — especially by how easy it is.
How to Cook Crab Legs at Home
While many shellfish fans might think of crab legs as a treat only enjoyed when eating out, it's remarkably easy to cook up an impressive platter of crab legs at home.
More You Can Cook That

How to Make Perfect Crab Cakes
From buying the right crab meat to forming the cakes, here's your step-by-step guide to preparing the most mouthwatering crab cakes, right in your own kitchen.
Nonnina's Baccala Salad Is What Your Seven Fishes Dinner Is Missing 
This is the one recipe you need to level up your Seven Fishes dinner from good to Nonnina's house.
This Is the Absolute Best and Easiest Way to Cook Salmon
15 Easy Feast of the Seven Fishes Recipes
How To Turn Canned Fish Into a Delicious, 15-Minute Dip
Celebrate Christmas Eve Italian-Style with the Feast of the Seven Fishes

All About Buying

Beginner's Guide To Buying and Cooking Seafood

Feel like a fish out of water when it comes to seafood? You're not alone.

Keep Fishing

A Step-By-Step Guide to Searing Scallops Like a Pro
Everything You Need to Know About Anchovies
7 Ways You Might Be Spoiling Your Fish Dinner
How to Deep Fry Fish
5 Mistakes to Avoid When Cooking Shrimp
How to Cook Fish Without Making Your House Smell for Days
How to Pan-Fry Fish
8 Fish Pie Recipes for Complete, Comforting Seafood Dinners
20 Shrimp and Scallop Recipes for Fancy Dinners
10+ Seafood Quiches for Fancy Breakfasts and Brunches
13 Elegant Side Dishes for Crab Cakes
20 Fish Stew Recipes That Are Warm and Comforting
How to Get Perfectly Seared Salmon Fillets Every Time
100+ Tilapia Recipes
7 Crazy-Good New England Clam Chowder Recipes
9 Oyster Recipes To Make Any Day Feel Elegant
50 Baked Fish Recipes to Make In Your Oven
30+ Pan-Fried Fish Recipes
16 Quick and Easy Shrimp and Pasta Recipes
Chef John's Best Seafood Recipes
The Best White Fish Recipes (Also, What's White Fish?)
15 Best Recipes That Start with Frozen Bay Scallops
Our Favorite Side Dishes for Scallops
6 Bacon-Wrapped Scallop Recipes You'll Love
16 Most Popular Side Dishes to Serve With Fish
16 Recipes That Start With Frozen Fish
22 Best Seafood Recipes for Beginner Cooks
