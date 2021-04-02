Freezer

Learn all about your freezer, including how to freeze fruits and vegetables, how to freeze leftovers, which foods you shouldn't freeze, and step-by-step guides for freezing, including how long food lasts in the freezer. Whether you want freezer meal ideas or are wondering about freezer burn, find it all here.

9 Ways Your Freezer Can Make Your Holiday Prep Easier and Faster
Freeze the day!
Homemade Neapolitan Sauce
You might just stop buying store-bought marinara sauce, especially because homemade Neapolitan sauce is so simple to make! I personally find sweet basil is sweet enough to not need any additional sweetener. Serve on top of pasta or use as a sauce for pizza or lasagna.
How to Freeze Asparagus
Here's your step-by-step guide to freezing and thawing asparagus.
Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake
For those of us who love lemon, this is the perfect lemon drizzle cake. This cake is wonderfully moist, fruity, and not too sweet. It also freezes well and is good to have on hand when guests drop by for afternoon tea.
Coconut Chicken Curry (Make-Ahead Freezer Meal)
Sweet, creamy, spicy, and meaty—this make-ahead chicken curry meal is full of delicious flavor and great when you're craving something like gourmet takeout but cook from scratch.
Easy Ravioli Lasagna (Make-Ahead Freezer Meal)
A perfect comfort meal to have in your freezer, this easy make-ahead lasagna is made with ravioli which provides a satisfyingly rich and creamy texture. in every bite.
Easy Italian Beef (Make-Ahead Freezer Meal)
Moist, tender, and full of flavor, this slow cooker beef dish was created as a make-ahead freezer meal, but can easily be made from start to finish if you'd like. It tastes better than pot roast!
Easy Brunswick Stew (Make-Ahead Freezer Meal)
Comforting and full of flavor, this easy stew is the perfect meal for busy winter weeknights. It was created as a make-ahead freezer meal, but can be made from start to finish too.
Greek Meatballs with Green Beans and Tomatoes (Make-Ahead Freezer Meal)
How to Freeze Pumpkin Pie
How to Freeze Cake
How to Freeze Tomatoes

10 Surprising Foods You Can Buy in the Freezer Aisle (and Should)

Which do you know about?

Best Easy Meatballs
How to Freeze Celery: A Step-By-Step Guide
How to Freeze Broccoli 
Can You Freeze Cheesecake?
Can You Freeze Buttermilk?
Can You Freeze Rhubarb?
Can You Freeze Cooked Rice?
Real Italian Pizza Dough
How to Freeze Potatoes: A Step-by-Step Guide
Beef Bone Broth in the Instant Pot®
Pumpkin Coffee Cake Muffins
Sweet Potato Salmon Cakes
Almond Paste with Whole Almonds
Vegan Almond Paste
Homemade Almond Paste
Ground Turkey Soup with White Rice
Vegan Frangipane
Breakfast Stuffed Bell Peppers
How to Freeze the 10 Most Common Leftovers
Vegan Zucchini Bread with Sourdough Discard
Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bread with Sourdough Discard
Keep These 8 Ingredients in Your Freezer for Fast Flavor
Catha's Individual Turkey Pot Pies
Freezer-Friendly Dinners the Whole Family Will Love
Freezer-Friendly Swedish Meatballs
