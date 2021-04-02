9 Ways Your Freezer Can Make Your Holiday Prep Easier and Faster
Freeze the day!
Homemade Neapolitan Sauce
You might just stop buying store-bought marinara sauce, especially because homemade Neapolitan sauce is so simple to make! I personally find sweet basil is sweet enough to not need any additional sweetener. Serve on top of pasta or use as a sauce for pizza or lasagna.
How to Freeze Asparagus
Here's your step-by-step guide to freezing and thawing asparagus.
Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake
For those of us who love lemon, this is the perfect lemon drizzle cake. This cake is wonderfully moist, fruity, and not too sweet. It also freezes well and is good to have on hand when guests drop by for afternoon tea.
Coconut Chicken Curry (Make-Ahead Freezer Meal)
Sweet, creamy, spicy, and meaty—this make-ahead chicken curry meal is full of delicious flavor and great when you're craving something like gourmet takeout but cook from scratch.
Easy Ravioli Lasagna (Make-Ahead Freezer Meal)
A perfect comfort meal to have in your freezer, this easy make-ahead lasagna is made with ravioli which provides a satisfyingly rich and creamy texture. in every bite.