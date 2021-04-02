Food Storage and Kitchen Organization

Are you ready to cut some serious kitchen clutter? We’ve partnered with Brittani Allen, a wildly talented professional organizer and CEO of Atlanta-based home organization firm Pinch of Help, in creating an approachable, step-by-step guide to making the heart of your home less chaotic and more functional, beautiful, and streamlined. All you need are mere minutes each day to transform your kitchen.

Cup To Gram Conversions
Be accurate! This chart helps you convert measurements from cups to grams and ounces, depending on what your recipe calls for.
Can You Leave Butter on the Counter?
Soft butter is better for spreading, but is it safe to leave a stick sitting out all the time?
How to Store Garlic So It Stays Fresh
Make the most of your garlic by storing it the right way.
3 Ways to Safely Thaw a Frozen Turkey
Before you can turn a rock-hard frozen turkey into the star player at your Thanksgiving feast, you're going to have to thaw that big bird.
How Long Does Bacon Last?
Because yes, extra bacon does exist.
How to Check the Temperature of a Turkey
Rule #1: Don't trust the pop-up timer.
Is Expired Food Safe to Eat? The Truth About Expiration Dates
Food labeling can be confusing. Here's what you need to know to get the most out of your groceries.
3 Best Ways to Defrost Ground Beef
Defrost your ground beef safely and quickly.
How to Quickly and Safely Thaw a Frozen Chicken Breast
How to Store Cookies so They Stay Fresh Longer
How to Store Spinach to Keep It Fresh for Longer
Do Lemon Bars Need to Be Refrigerated?

How to Store Bacon Grease

There will be no wasted bacon grease on our watch!

Here's How Long Onions Last if You Store Them Properly
How to Freeze Cookies and Cookie Dough for Easy Holiday Baking
Does Pecan Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?
Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?
This Thanksgiving Dinner Tradition Could Actually Make You Sick
How to Regrow Green Onions From Scraps
How to Freeze Potatoes: A Step-by-Step Guide
Here's How Long Potatoes Last If You Store Them Correctly
How to Freeze Asparagus
This Is the Only Way You Should Be Storing Your Bread
How to Store Grapes to Keep Them Fresh
How Long Does Cooked Chicken Last in the Fridge?
Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?
Can You Freeze Heavy Whipping Cream for Later Use?
How to Freeze and Reheat Mashed Potatoes
Does Apple Pie Need to Be Refrigerated?
This Is the ONLY Time You Should Wash a Turkey
How to Scald Milk
How to Freeze Celery: A Step-By-Step Guide
Can You Eat Sprouted Potatoes?
Does Cream Cheese Frosting Need to Be Refrigerated?
How to Cook Shrimp: 7 Smart Tips You Should Know
Is It Safe to Drink Eggnog?
How to Store Flour So It Stays Fresh
How to Make Your Eggs Safe
