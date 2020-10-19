Global Kitchen

15 Traditional Italian Christmas Dinner Recipes
Celebrate Christmas dinner in true Italian style with these authentic holiday recipes.
Blending Family Holiday Traditions Through a Shared Love of Food
When my family from many diverse cultures gets together, our common language is food.
Celebrate the Season with Holiday Cookies from Around the World
Explore flavors from around the world with these top-rated holiday cookie recipes.
Spice Up Your Holiday with Rosie Mayes' Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Put together a delicious Hanukkah menu with these traditional recipes.
19 Italian Christmas Cookies to Try This Year
Make your holidays a little sweeter this year with these Italian-inspired Christmas cookies.
A Latke Recipe for Each Night of Hanukkah
Here are10 favorite latkes recipes, from traditional to outside-of-the-box.