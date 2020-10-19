Global Kitchen

Open up a world of delicious discovery this holiday! Explore the many ways the world celebrates, with top-rated recipes, helpful how-to's and inspiring menu ideas.

Taste the World at the Holidays

15 Traditional Italian Christmas Dinner Recipes
Celebrate Christmas dinner in true Italian style with these authentic holiday recipes.
Blending Family Holiday Traditions Through a Shared Love of Food
When my family from many diverse cultures gets together, our common language is food.
Celebrate the Season with Holiday Cookies from Around the World
Explore flavors from around the world with these top-rated holiday cookie recipes. 
Spice Up Your Holiday with Rosie Mayes' Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Put together a delicious Hanukkah menu with these traditional recipes.
19 Italian Christmas Cookies to Try This Year
Make your holidays a little sweeter this year with these Italian-inspired Christmas cookies.
A Latke Recipe for Each Night of Hanukkah 
Here are10 favorite latkes recipes, from traditional to outside-of-the-box.
World Celebration

A Traditional British Christmas Dinner Menu
Enjoy all the fixings for a traditional British holiday feast, featuring classic dishes like holiday roast beef, Yorkshire pudding, braised red cabbage, and pureed parsnips, plus classic English Trifle and Christmas plum pudding. 
Discover Sweet Christmas Breads From Around the World
You don't have to travel to sample traditional Christmas yeast breads from around the world. Here are some of our favorites you can make at home.
How to Make Puerto Rican Pasteles for Christmas
Scandinavian Christmas Cookies Bring Old-World Tradition to Your Holiday
A Complete German Christmas Dinner Menu
Celebrate Christmas Eve Italian-Style with the Feast of the Seven Fishes

Ashkenazi Hanukkah Recipes

More Global Kitchen

7 Lucky Foods to Eat on New Year's Day
How We Holiday
The 13 Desserts of a Provençal Christmas
Elevate Your Holiday Dinner with the Flavors of Indian Cuisine
Get to Know Lighter, Spicier South Indian Cuisine with Chandra Ram
27 Types of Pasta and Their Uses
What Is Souvlaki — And How Is It Different From a Gyro?
For Comforting, One-Pot Winter Meals, Get to Know French Cassoulet
What Is Panettone?
What Is Tempura and How Is It Made? 
Learn the Filipino Trick for Measuring Water for Rice
16 Mexican-Inspired Casseroles for Family-Pleasing Dinners
16 of the Best Side Dishes to Pair With Your Spaghetti Dinner
What Is Burrata and How Is It Made?
How to Make the Best Meatballs
Gyro vs. Shawarma: What's the Difference?
5 Tricks I Learned from Priya Krishna's Indian-ish That Changed the Way I Cook
9 Things You Need to Know About Soul Food
12 Essential Cookbooks for Exploring Indian Cuisine
5 Easy Tips to Make the Best Lasagna
18 Quick and Easy Italian Dinners Ready in 45 Minutes or Less
What are Arepas?
What Is Flan?
Spring Rolls, Summer Rolls, and Egg Rolls: What's the Difference?
14 Favorite Chicken Recipes from Around the World Under 350 Calories
