Budget Crunch

Big flavors. Small budgets. The Allrecipes community shares their tips, strategies, and recipes for stretching food dollars without sacrificing flavor or favorite splurges.

Reddit's All-Time Best Tips for Saving Money at the Grocery Store
You're going to want to try these money-saving tips immediately.
How Nutrition Coach Erin Mann Scaled Her Food Budget With Prices Soaring
The mom of one caps the weekly grocery budget around $225, with room for plenty of organic ingredients.
How This LA Professional and Cyclist Stretches $70 a Week Into a Mouthwatering Plant-Based Diet
He experiments with vegetables during the week, and relaxes the protocol on weekends.
This NYC Food Writer Manages to Make $40 Stretch Into a Week of Meals — Here's How
She makes a game out of grocery budgeting — with prizes for accomplishment!
This Nutritionist Manages to Feed Her Family of 4 on Just $200 a Week in NYC — Here's How
The mom of two prioritizes nutritious foods even in a high-cost-of-living city that challenges her budget.
How Dawn Seymour Feeds Her Family of 4 on $150 a Week While Saving for a House
The California mom of two makes vegan adaptations of family favorites.
This Baltimore Mom Feeds Her Family — and Her Business — on $200 a Week
The food photographer makes her own sauces and minimizes waste.
This Mom and Food Blogger Stopped Clipping Coupons but Still Feeds Her Family on $150 Per Week
Here's how she makes room in her tight budget for snacks and prepackaged favorites.
How This Restaurant Pro and Food Blogger Feeds Her Family of 2 for Just $125 Per Week
11 Budget-Friendly Depression-Era Recipes That Are Still Delicious
This Mom of 3 Stretches $150 Into a Week of Meals With Specialty Ingredients — Here's How
What Is a Realistic Grocery Budget?

These Budget-friendly Swaps Make Classic Christmas Dishes More Affordable

With food prices soaring, these simple trades keep the holiday merry without leaving your wallet empty.

The Best Bargain Buys in Any Grocery Store
The Best Meat for Slow Cooking Is Also the Cheapest
How to Grocery Shop for One Person on a Budget
14 Nights of Dinner Ideas All Under $2 Per Serving
20 Budget-Friendly Slow Cooker Dinner Recipes
How Lindsey Ralston Feeds Her Family of 5 on $100 a Week While Saving for 'Big Goals'
5 Dinners You Can Make for Under $10 Each
A Month of Budget Meals for Two Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
A Month of Cheap and Healthy Meals for Four
15 Vegetarian Recipes That Are Easy on the Wallet
5 Habits That Make You Spend Too Much on Groceries
20 Budget-Friendly Dinner Ideas for 2
A Month of Budget Slow Cooker Meals for Four People
8 Delicious Budget-Friendly Dinners You're Going to Want on Repeat
10 Produce Staples That Are Cheap, Delicious, and Always Available
How Christina Musgrave Feeds Her Household Well on Just $40 a Week
They Didn't Have 'Budgets' but My Grandmothers Taught Me How to Save While Shopping, Cooking, and Feeding a Family
How to Reduce Your Grocery Bill for Good
15 Cheap Vegan Recipes for Filling Your Belly and Wallet
11 Grocery Shopping Bad Habits That Could Be Costing You Money
Waste Not. How to Eat Every Part Of The Plant
This New Jersey Mom Keeps Her Family Eating Clean on a Budget — Here's How
New York Mom of 4 Forages in Her Yard, Buys in Bulk to Keep Her Family's Food Budget Low
Why People Who Buy In Bulk Actually Waste Less Food
This Ontario Mom Feeds Her Growing Family on $100 a Week and Still Finds Room for Worthy Splurges
