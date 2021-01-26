Well Fed

During the holidays, you've got your attention on gifts, parties, festive decorations, and more. What you may be less focused on is what you're eating and how healthy it is for you. We've made smarter eating during the festive season easier and delicious with our tips and recipes for an entire month.

A Healthier Holiday

Healthy Holiday Recipes for a Crowd
There's nothing better than a dish that's both delicious and healthy, right?
20 Healthy Holiday Appetizers Your Guests Will Love
This list of healthy appetizers with holiday-perfect flavors will fit perfectly into any party spread.
6 New Holiday Traditions That Put More Emphasis on Family Than Food
There's more to celebrate than food this season. These new traditions will remind you of the sentiment of the holidays and create special moments with loved ones.
10 Healthy Sides to Serve at This Year's Holiday Table
Ten truly astounding healthy holiday side dishes that will knock the socks off your guests.
6 Ways You Can Make Holiday Prep Significantly Less Stressful This Year
Hosting a holiday meal can be exhausting, especially since we are a little out of practice. Ease some of that stress with these six tips that will keep you zen while you prep, make, and host a meal.
21 Healthy Holiday Snacks Everyone Will Enjoy 
Kids and adults alike will get excited for these festive snacks.
Festive and Far Better for You

8 Diabetes-Friendly Christmas Desserts for Everyone to Enjoy
Pair these diabetes-friendly desserts with Christmas dinner or a festive movie and lit fireplace.
Important Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe This Holiday Season
These easy tricks will ensure your pet enjoys the holiday season too.
10 Holiday Casseroles No One Would Guess Are Healthy
6 Supermarket Shortcuts to Make Holiday Side Dishes Easier (and Healthier!)
15 Healthy Weeknight Dinners for the Holiday Season
15 Post-Holiday Meals to Get You Back on Track

Is Air Frying Healthy?

You've heard air frying is healthier, but is that the truth?

