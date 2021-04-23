All About Beans and Legumes

Learn everything you could ever need to know about fresh and dried beans and legumes, including our favorite cooking hacks and storage secrets. Plus, find delicious recipes and meal inspiration.

Most Recent

15 Types of Beans — And How to Cook With Them
Consider this your ultimate bean guide.
Why You Should Never Cook Kidney Beans in a Slow Cooker
This popular cooking method can have dangerous results.
How to Cook Black-Eyed Peas
Learn step-by-step how to cook this versatile side dish for any time of year.
All About Fava Beans
Here's what to know about this ancient broad bean.
How to Cook Pinto Beans Three Easy Ways
Pinto beans can be made on the stovetop, in the slow cooker, or with an Instant Pot.
How to Cook Black Beans
Here's how to cook black beans with or without soaking.
Advertisement

More Beans and Legumes

15 Black Bean Salsa Recipes For Easy Entertaining
These colorful, crowd-pleasing, and absolutely irresistible salsa recipes share a nutrient-packed ingredient: black beans!
What Are Lentils?
Lentils are protein-packed, cheap and easy. Here's a guide to the most popular varieties, with cooking times.
20 Chickpea Salad Recipes to Try ASAP
14 Healthy and Hearty Green Lentil Recipes
How to Cook Dried Beans 4 Ways
How to Cook Lentils 2 Ways
10 Bean Enchilada Recipes For Easy Vegetarian Dinners

Even the pickiest carnivores will find something to love in this collection of our best bean-based enchiladas.

More All About Beans and Legumes

What Are French Lentils?
Fresh Pea Shoots: What They Are and How to Eat Them
19 Delicious Ways to Enjoy Red Lentils
A Dozen Ways to Have Pinto Beans for Dinner
16 Quick Meals That Start With a Can of Black Beans
Why You Should Never Toss the Liquid From Canned Beans or Canned Tomatoes
How Black-eyed Peas Became Soul Food's Lucky Bean
What Is Aquafaba and How Do I Use It?
Our 15 Best Lentil Recipes
21 Dinners That Start With a Can of Chickpeas
What Is Tempeh?
9 Split Pea Suppers That Aren't Just the Same Ol' Soup
Our Best Black Lentil Recipes
16 Flexitarian Recipes Featuring Legumes
5 Secrets to a Better Batch of Beans
14 Ways With Navy Beans
26 Tasty Ways to Start Eating More Lentils
Here's What A Meatless Iron-Rich Diet Looks Like
11 Dishes to Make With a Pound of Dry Beans
12 Quick, Delicious Dinners to Make with Canned Cannellini Beans
Easy, Inexpensive Ways to Elevate Basic Beans and Toast
7 Top-Rated Yellow Lentil Recipes
A Dozen Delicious Lentil and Rice Recipes
20 Ways with Kidney Beans
14 Delicious Bean Recipes for Your Instant Pot
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com