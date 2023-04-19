Food News and Trends Over 55,000 Amazon Shoppers Call This Can Opener ‘Game-Changer’—and It’s Only $30 It’s as easy as pushing a button By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: AllRecipes / Tyler Roeland I won’t lie, opening cans is difficult. Even with an electric can opener, it’s more of a struggle than it should be. Many are bulky, and you have to really finneagle the can in the right position for it to work. But what if I told you that there’s a now-$30 product that will forever change the way you open cans. It’s an electric can opener, but it’s wireless, not bulky whatsoever, and has over 55,200 Amazon shoppers obsessed. Amazon Buy it: $30 (was $35); Amazon And all for good reason. The Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener allows you to open cans with the push of a button (well, technically, two pushes). The can opener looks more or less like an oval and has a magnet on the bottom, a blade near the front, and a button on top. The magnet locks onto the lid and allows for an entirely hand-free experience. Once you push the button, the can opener swivels around 360°. But here's what’s even cooler. Instead of cutting the lid like a traditional can opener, this one cuts into the can itself. This means there’s no sharp edge around the top where you might accidentally nick yourself. The can opener takes four AA batteries to use, and requires no charging or plug-ins whatsoever. This gadget has over 55,200 five-star ratings at Amazon thanks to how easy it is to use and its value for the price. One shopper writes, “Frankly, I've never found anything that works this well and simply.” They add that they love that because the lid lifts off, it can be resealed easily with tin foil or plastic wrap. Another reviewer says they love how “incredibly easy this can opener is to use.” They even go as far as calling it “a true game-changer in the kitchen.” So what are you waiting for? This can opener is just $30 right now, and it will change the way you cook forever. At the time of publishing, the price was $30. More Allrecipes-Approved Finds: Costco, Aldi, and Walmart Shoppers All Have One Thing In Common—These Grocery Bags Finally, a Mandoline You Don’t Have to Be Afraid Of Skip the Drive-Thru—This French Fry Cutter That Makes ‘Perfect Fries’ Is 50% Off Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit