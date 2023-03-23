KFC Is Adding Chicken Nuggets to the Menu for the First Time Ever

And they look way better than McNuggets!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023
KFC Storefront
Photo:

KFC/Allrecipes

Just last month, KFC announced that it was simplifying its menu and removing one especially fan-loved item: the popcorn chicken. But, it seems when Colonel Sanders closes one door, he opens another because the restaurant is now releasing new chicken nuggets.

KFC began testing its Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets in 2022 and they were an instant success. So starting March 27, the new nuggets—made with KFC’s signature blend of 11 herbs and spices—will become a permanent menu item.

The new Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets will be available in 5-, 8-, 12-, and 36-piece options, as well as in a combo meal with KFC’s fries, biscuit, and a medium drink. 

“Simply put, you’ve never had chicken nuggets like these—they’re the chicken nugget America deserves, and worth the wait,” says Nick Chavez, the Chief Marketing Officer of KFC U.S. in the brand’s press release that seems to throw shade at other fast food chicken nuggets—calling them “mediocre” and “bland.”

Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Just from looking at them, it’s clear that there are a few distinct differences between KFC’s new nuggets and some of the other chicken nuggets on the market. KFC’s nuggets have the signature crispy, craggy breading you know and love from its classic fried chicken, and they seem to be a similar size to Chick-fil-A’s nuggets. The Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets are slightly bigger than the discontinued popcorn chicken, but significantly smaller than the tenders.

KFC’s chicken nuggets will be joined on the menu by the returning Mac & Cheese Bowls. Starting April 3 for $5, you can order a Mac & Cheese Bowl that features the new nuggets, Cheddar mac and cheese, and a three-cheese blend for a limited time. The Mac & Cheese Bowls will also be available in a spicy version, which will revive the discontinued Nashville Hot sauce to top the bowl.

The addition of the nuggets brings even more good news for popcorn chicken fans—and more specifically, Famous Bowl fans. Previously, the Famous Bowl featured the popcorn chicken, so instead of discontinuing the beloved bowl, KFC will be using the nuggets in place of the popcorn chicken from now on.

We’re relieved that there’s still a bite-sized chicken option at KFC—and we can’t wait to see how this menu item stacks up in the constant fast food nugget wars.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Wendy's canned chili
You Can Buy Wendy’s Chili at Grocery Stores for the First Time Ever
KFC Storefront
Is Your Favorite KFC Menu Item Being Discontinued?
McDonald's Storefront
McDonald’s Is Adding a New McFlurry to Its Menu and It Doesn’t Make Much Sense
high angle looking at a plate of golden brown, crispy fried chicken
Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC
Trader Joe's new item shelf
My All-Time Favorite Trader Joe's Product Is Available in a New Flavor for the First Time Ever 
Ben & Jerry's ice cream cones
Ben & Jerry’s Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream for the First Time in 4 Years
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
Why Is McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish So Good?
McDonald's Chicken Nuggets
Why Are McDonald's Chicken Nuggets So Good?
Aldi Storefront
We Got a Sneak Peek at Aldi’s New March Products—Here Are the 10 We Can’t Wait To Buy
McDonald's Sign
Hey McDonald's: Please Bring These Menu Items Back to the U.S.
Chick-fil-A Storefront
Chick-fil-A Is Adding a New Sandwich to Its Menu and It's Not Chicken
The Best Ever Chicken Nuggets
309 Ratings
KFC Logo
Missing the McDonald's Snack Wrap? KFC Has Good News for You
Animal-Style Fries with McDonald's, Wendy's and Chick-fil-A logos
We Tried Animal-Style Fries Four Ways — And This Is Our Favorite Copycat
Chipotle Storefront
Chipotle Is Testing a New Spinoff Restaurant for the First Time in Years—Here's What You Need to Know
Wendy's Logo
Wendy's Is Launching Its First Ever Holiday-Flavored Frosty This Year