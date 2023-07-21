Keebler’s New Cookies Are Saturday-Morning-Cartoon Nostalgia at Its Finest

Many of us fondly recall our Saturday morning cartoon-watching days, when we would sit in front of the TV eating Pop-Tarts or Froot Loops before going outside to play. Sure, maybe a few chores were required, but that part is now fuzzy. Saturdays were for cartoons, favorite breakfasts, and skinned knees.

In honor of Warner Bros.' 100-year anniversary, Keebler is launching a limited edition of its Fudge Stripes, and they are giving us the before-you-could-stream-any-show-you-wanted, Saturday morning cartoon feels. While cookies weren’t typically on the Saturday morning breakfast menu, we imagine many kids snuck a few in while watching their favorite cartoons.

Looney Tunes Fudge Stripes

In their treehouse, the Keebler Elves are busy baking limited-edition Looney Tunes Fudge Stripes featuring Bugs Bunny and the rascally rabbit’s friends. The cookies are the iconic shortbread cookies drizzled with fudge, but they’ll look a bit different than the iconic Fudge Stripes.

At some point, Bugs, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, and others in the Looney Tunes world became DC Comics characters. Now each Fudge Stripes cookie will feature a different design of the Looney Tunes characters as they appeared in DC Comics.

The packaging shows Bugs donned in Superman garb and the cartoon rabbit’s female counterpart, Lola Bunny, dressed as Wonder Woman. The shortbread cookies are stamped with the characters’ likenesses.

Keebler

Looney Tunes "Mash-Up Party Launch" Online Game

In addition to the cookies, consumers can interact with Bugs Bunny and his friends through the Looney Tunes Mash-Up Party Game on Keebler’s Open for Magic hub where there’s a rotating assortment of family-friendly content, games, activities, and recipes.

To access the Looney Tunes Mash-Up Party game, you’ll need to scan a QR code on the back of the limited-edition Looney Tunes Fudge Stripes packaging. What will you be able to do once you access the game? You can fling Looney Tunes characters from a slingshot across various Warner Bros. backlots. It’s not complicated, but it sounds like a very Looney Tunes thing to do, doesn’t it?

There’s no information on where to find these Looney Tunes-inspired cookies, but they should be showing up at “select retailers nationwide and online” from now through September.

