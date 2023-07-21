Keebler’s New Cookies Are Saturday-Morning-Cartoon Nostalgia at Its Finest

And that's not all, folks.

By
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves is an award-winning wine journalist, food and lifestyle features writer, and book author with over 15 years experience writing for print and online publications.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023
vintage tv console with red block background and keebler logo on screen
Photo:

Getty Images/Keebler

Many of us fondly recall our Saturday morning cartoon-watching days, when we would sit in front of the TV eating Pop-Tarts or Froot Loops before going outside to play. Sure, maybe a few chores were required, but that part is now fuzzy. Saturdays were for cartoons, favorite breakfasts, and skinned knees.

In honor of Warner Bros.' 100-year anniversary, Keebler is launching a limited edition of its Fudge Stripes, and they are giving us the before-you-could-stream-any-show-you-wanted, Saturday morning cartoon feels. While cookies weren’t typically on the Saturday morning breakfast menu, we imagine many kids snuck a few in while watching their favorite cartoons.

Looney Tunes Fudge Stripes

In their treehouse, the Keebler Elves are busy baking limited-edition Looney Tunes Fudge Stripes featuring Bugs Bunny and the rascally rabbit’s friends. The cookies are the iconic shortbread cookies drizzled with fudge, but they’ll look a bit different than the iconic Fudge Stripes. 

At some point, Bugs, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, and others in the Looney Tunes world became DC Comics characters. Now each Fudge Stripes cookie will feature a different design of the Looney Tunes characters as they appeared in DC Comics.

The packaging shows Bugs donned in Superman garb and the cartoon rabbit’s female counterpart, Lola Bunny, dressed as Wonder Woman. The shortbread cookies are stamped with the characters’ likenesses. 

package of Looney Tunes Keebler Fudge Stripes on blue background

Keebler

Looney Tunes "Mash-Up Party Launch" Online Game 

In addition to the cookies, consumers can interact with Bugs Bunny and his friends through the Looney Tunes Mash-Up Party Game on Keebler’s Open for Magic hub where there’s a rotating assortment of family-friendly content, games, activities, and recipes.

To access the Looney Tunes Mash-Up Party game, you’ll need to scan a QR code on the back of the limited-edition Looney Tunes Fudge Stripes packaging. What will you be able to do once you access the game? You can fling Looney Tunes characters from a slingshot across various Warner Bros. backlots. It’s not complicated, but it sounds like a very Looney Tunes thing to do, doesn’t it?

There’s no information on where to find these Looney Tunes-inspired cookies, but they should be showing up at “select retailers nationwide and online” from now through September.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
An exterior shot of a Cheesecake Factory restaurant with the company's signage on display.
Cheesecake Factory Just Introduced a New Flavor to Its Lineup and We Can't Wait to Try It
smart phone with doordash app on a patterned logo background
Check Your Phone—DoorDash Just Added a Ton of New Features to Its App
Carbone Spicy Vodka sauce jar on a yellow and blue burst background
Carbone Might Be Coming for Rao’s With Its 3 New Jarred Sauces
the panda express logo on a white burst graphic on red background
Panda Express Is Testing a New Variation on Its Orange Chicken
Kraft Mayo on a shelf on a red background
Kraft Wants You to Carry Its New Mayo in Your Pocket
a purple trader joe's sign on a yellow and orange background.
Trader Joe’s Fans Are Bummed This Ingredient Is in Its New Gelato
Chick-fil-A sign on a blue burst background
Chick-fil-A Is Adding a New Sweet and Savory Chicken Sandwich to Its Menu
a costco wholesale logo surrounded by baked goods.
Costco’s New Bakery Addition Is a Copycat of a Viral Cookie Recipe
Chick-fil-A storefront on a blue background
Chick-fil-A Is Adding Two New Sauces to Its Grocery Line
Boursin cheese appetizer on a plate on a green background
Our Favorite Appetizer Shortcut Just Introduced Its First New Flavor in 2 Years
Sam's Club storefront
Sam’s Club Is Celebrating Its 40 Birthday With a Brand New Food Court Item
Dairy Queen Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Is Salty-Sweet-Crunchy Nostalgia in a Cup
Chick-fil-A Storefront
Chick-fil-A Is Adding a New Sandwich to Its Menu and It's Not Chicken
Chick-fil-A Logo
Chick-fil-A Is Adding Four New Offerings to Its Grocery Line
Red Lobster Storefront
Red Lobster Just Announced It's Adding Four New Frozen Offerings to Its Grocery Line—Here's Everything We Know
Keebler Girl Scout Thin Mint Cones
New Thin Mints-Dipped Ice Cream Cones Are Just What We Need for Summer