More Than 40,000 Pounds of Johnsonville Sausage Recalled for Potential Foreign Matter Contamination

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage because it may contain thin pieces of plastic. The company issued the recall in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after a customer complained about finding thin strands of black plastic fibers in their smoked sausage.

The recall affects one Johnsonville product: the 14-ounce packages of Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage links with a best-by date of 7/11/2023 and the code date “C35.” You’ll know if you have the recalled sausage by checking the code date and the establishment number “EST. 34224,” which is found inside the USDA mark of inspection. You can find specific label photos on the USDA’s site.

Johnsonville

Johnsonville’s recalled sausage was sold at retail locations across 8 states: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

If you have the sausage in your fridge or freezer, you shouldn’t consume it; instead, throw it away or return it to the original place of purchase for a refund.

There haven’t been any reports of illness or injury caused by the product, but if you have any health-related questions or concerns about consuming the recalled sausage, you should contact your healthcare provider.

If you have any other questions about the recall, you can contact Johnsonville directly by email or phone at 888-556-2728.