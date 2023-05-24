Jeni’s Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream to Celebrate the Start of Summer

Here's how to get it.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on May 24, 2023
Even though summer doesn’t technically start until June 21, we all know that the unofficial kickoff for summer is Memorial Day weekend. After that, any summer activity—from opening your pool to getting ice cream after every one of your kids’ activities—is fair game.

So, as a little appetizer to get you amped for summer’s arrival, Jeni’s is giving away free ice cream at its Scoop Shops all across the country. On June 5, Jeni’s will be hosting a “Hello Summer” party for its Jeni’s Splendid Rewards members. Starting at 7 p.m., any rewards member who heads to their local Scoop Shop will receive free ice cream just for being a part of the rewards program.

If you’re not a rewards member yet, don’t worry! As long as you sign up for Jeni’s Splendid Rewards by June 5, you’ll receive the free ice cream deal.

The Hello Summer party runs from 7 p.m. local time until your location’s closing time—you can find info about your Scoop Shop’s hours on Jeni’s site.

To redeem the free ice cream, all you need to do is show up at your local Scoop Shop, pull out your Jeni’s app, click “earn,” and show the Jeni’s employee that you are, in fact, a rewards member by presenting your QR code at checkout.

As if the free ice cream wasn’t enough, Jeni’s will also be giving away swag bags for the first 25 people in line at each location. And, even if you don’t get a swag bag, you’ll get to see an exclusive sneak peek at what’s to come at Jeni’s this summer—so, it’s safe to say it’s worth the likely long line to attend.

The site doesn’t specify any flavor restrictions, so you should be able to get a free scoop of your classic Jeni’s favorite, like Brambleberry Crisp and Gooey Butter Cake, or try one of Jeni’s new, limited edition flavors, like Everything Bagel and Homemade Banana Bread. Whatever flavor you chose, we’re sure the Hello Summer party will sweeten up your Monday!

