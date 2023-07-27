Jell-O Is Changing for the First Time in 10 Years

There’s big news happening in the jiggly world of Jell-O, and no, it’s not that we just found out you can freeze it.



For the first time in 10 years, the time-honored treat is undergoing a big change, and you’ll be able to notice the difference instantly.



Jell-O just announced the launch of a brand new look, complete with updated packaging and a revamped logo. The brand is moving away from its old-school identity and adopting a new, modern appearance (although, to us, the new branding somehow feels both modern and retro at the same time).



The jiggly dessert is fun for all ages, but the brand decided it was time to grow up with its fanbase and take a contemporary spin. The visual overhaul is a brand effort to maintain relevance and attract a new audience of parents and kids with a “loud, proud, and simple” logo.



Jell-O

“As ‘America’s Most Famous Dessert’, we aim to transcend generations and want to continue bringing our customers on a never-ending flavor journey,” says Kristina Hannant, Associate Director of Desserts at Kraft Heinz. “After 10 years, it was time to take a look at our packaging and bring Jell-O into the future in a bold, playful, wonder-filled way.”



Even with a modern aesthetic, the new look aims to honor the brand's legacy and stay “true to its playful and colorful roots.” This isn’t the first time the American household staple has gotten a new look since its 1897 conception, and we're sure this won’t be the last.

Will Jell-O Taste Any Different?

Nope, everything about the contents of the box (or cup) will stay the same. You can still rely on the powdered gelatin products for your cakes, muffins, and famous Midwestern salads.



So, whether you enjoy it as a refreshing summertime treat or use it to create a colorful poke cake for a crowd, we all know it doesn’t really matter what the box looks like—Jell-O’s charm will never go out of style.

