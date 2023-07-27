Jell-O Is Changing for the First Time in 10 Years

The iconic treat is getting a brand new identity.

By Annie Campbell
Published on July 27, 2023
red jello boxes on yellow bubble background 4x3
Photo:

Getty Images/Roberto Machado Noa

There’s big news happening in the jiggly world of Jell-O, and no, it’s not that we just found out you can freeze it.

For the first time in 10 years, the time-honored treat is undergoing a big change, and you’ll be able to notice the difference instantly.

Jell-O just announced the launch of a brand new look, complete with updated packaging and a revamped logo. The brand is moving away from its old-school identity and adopting a new, modern appearance (although, to us, the new branding somehow feels both modern and retro at the same time).

The jiggly dessert is fun for all ages, but the brand decided it was time to grow up with its fanbase and take a contemporary spin. The visual overhaul is a brand effort to maintain relevance and attract a new audience of parents and kids with a “loud, proud, and simple” logo.

jello new branding updated logo

Jell-O

“As ‘America’s Most Famous Dessert’, we aim to transcend generations and want to continue bringing our customers on a never-ending flavor journey,” says Kristina Hannant, Associate Director of Desserts at Kraft Heinz. “After 10 years, it was time to take a look at our packaging and bring Jell-O into the future in a bold, playful, wonder-filled way.”

Even with a modern aesthetic, the new look aims to honor the brand's legacy and stay “true to its playful and colorful roots.” This isn’t the first time the American household staple has gotten a new look since its 1897 conception, and we're sure this won’t be the last.

 Will Jell-O Taste Any Different?

Nope, everything about the contents of the box (or cup) will stay the same. You can still rely on the powdered gelatin products for your cakes, muffins, and famous Midwestern salads.

So, whether you enjoy it as a refreshing summertime treat or use it to create a colorful poke cake for a crowd, we all know it doesn’t really matter what the box looks like—Jell-O’s charm will never go out of style.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
McDonald's sign
McDonald’s Just Released a New Shake for the First Time in 5 Years
Noodles & Company logo on a yellow and blue background
Noodles & Company Is Introducing 4 New Stuffed Pastas for the First Time in 2 Years
cheerios boxes on store shelves
Cheerios Are Changing—Will You Be Able to Taste a Difference?
Krispy Kreme sign on a green background
Krispy Kreme's First-Time-Ever Partnership with Your Favorite Candy Brand
Ben & Jerry's ice cream cones
Ben & Jerry’s Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream for the First Time in 4 Years
the panda express logo on a white burst graphic on red background
Panda Express Just Launched a Rewards Program for the First Time Ever
Almond Jell-O with Lychee
1 Rating
hersheys kisses iconic holiday commercial
Hershey's Changed Their Iconic Holiday Ad for First Time in 31 Years
Wendy's canned chili
You Can Buy Wendy’s Chili at Grocery Stores for the First Time Ever
KFC Storefront
KFC Is Adding Chicken Nuggets to the Menu for the First Time Ever
Erin Napier on a blue and green background
Erin Napier’s Favorite 2-Ingredient Food Will Change the Way You Snack Forever
McDonald's golden arch sign against a blue sky with white clouds.
McDonald’s Is Adding This Iconic Sauce to Its Menu as a Dip for the First Time Ever
Chipotle Storefront
Chipotle Is Testing a New Spinoff Restaurant for the First Time in Years—Here's What You Need to Know
Spongebob Squarepants Popsicle on a blue burst background
The Spongebob Popsicles Are Changing and Fans Are Not Happy
Grimace, Birdie the Early Bird, and The Hamburglar at a birthday party in McDonald's
The Nostalgic McDonaldland Characters We Need to Make A Comeback
Toblerone package
The Way Toblerone Is Made Is Changing — Will It Be as Good?