Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Spicy Jalapeno Popper Pig Shots These jalapeno popper pig shots are like edible shot glasses. The combination of salty crisp bacon, caramelized sausage, and the kick from the jalapeno is just perfect. Serve at your next football party or get-together. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Published on July 24, 2023 Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 45 mins Cool Time: 5 mins Total Time: 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 24 jalapeno popper pig shots Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 lb smoked sausage, sliced into 24 pieces, about 3/4 -1 inch thick 4 ounces cream cheese, softened 1 1/2 cups sharp Cheddar cheese 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning 2 tablespoons sour cream 3 jalapenos, divided 1 lb (12 slices) thick cut bacon, cut in half 1/4 cup spicy bbq sauce 1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon brown sugar Directions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) Combine cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, Cajun seasoning, and sour cream in a bowl. Seed and finely chop 1 jalapeno and add to cheese mixture. Stir until well combined. Place cheese mixture into a large ziplock bag. Snip the corner of the bag and pipe about 2 teaspoons of cheese mixture onto each piece of sausage. Wrap each sausage with bacon and place into mini muffin pan cups. Slice remaining jalapenos into 24 thin slices and top each "shot" with a slice. Stir together bbq sauce, honey, and brown sugar in a small bowl. Brush bbq mixture over pig shots and bake until the bacon gets crisp, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool before serving, 5 to 10 minutes. They will crisp slightly more after baking. Dotdash Meredith Food Studio Nutrition Facts (per serving) 468 Calories 37g Fat 7g Carbs 25g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 468 % Daily Value * Total Fat 37g 48% Saturated Fat 16g 78% Cholesterol 99mg 33% Sodium 1268mg 55% Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Total Sugars 5g Protein 25g Vitamin C 1mg 7% Calcium 227mg 17% Iron 1mg 4% Potassium 435mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved