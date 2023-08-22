Jack in the Box Is Giving Away Free Tacos Every Week

Here's how to grab them.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink
Published on August 22, 2023
Jack in the Box storefront on a yellow background
Photo:

Getty Images/Allrecipes

Recently it seems like there’s been a lot of taco-related drama as fast food chains are trying to outdo one another. However, as long as it benefits us, customers, we don’t mind.

You may recall Taco Bell sued competitor Taco John’s over the trademarked phrase “Taco Tuesday” that Taco John’s filed in the ‘80s. Well, if you weren’t keeping up with that legal news, Taco Bell won and liberated the phrase, so now any restaurant (not just Taco Bell) can use it. To celebrate, Taco Bell announced a Taco Tuesday deal that gives customers a free taco every Tuesday through September 8. It sounds like a great deal, right? And it is, but now another restaurant has decided to one-up Taco Bell by giving customers an even better Taco Tuesday deal.

Jack in the Box's Taco Tuesday Deal

Starting August 22, Jack in the Box is doubling the love by giving away two free tacos every Tuesday. To grab the deal, you’ll just need to be a member of Jack in the Box’s free rewards program, The Jack Pack. Then head to your local Jack in the Box and make any purchase on a Tuesday, and you’ll be eligible for an order of two free tacos, which normally cost $.99.

And, while Taco Bell’s deal ends on September 8, Jack in the Box says it “doesn’t put a timeline on tacos.” So, the deal will continue to run until customers “run out of hot sauce,” according to a Jack in the Box representative.

Your guess is as good as ours as to what that means. It sounds like it will definitely last longer than September 8—but beyond that, we’d recommend just checking the Jack in the Box site to determine if you can still score your weekly tacos.

For now, we know our Tuesday night plans for the next few weeks—head to all the taco joints that are handing out free tacos and get our Taco Tuesday on!

