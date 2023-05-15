Jack in the Box Is Giving Away Free Food Every Day This Week

If there’s one thing we love more than food, it’s free food. We know we’re not the only ones who like to save a buck, which is why when we find out about free food deals at our favorite fast food restaurants, we won’t gatekeep them (FYI, this is probably a good time to tell you Wendy’s is also giving away free food this week).

Jack in the Box is celebrating its mascot Jack Box’s birthday this week with a different free menu item every day. Yes, the slightly creepy half-man, half-styrofoam head has a birthday—but we’re not questioning it because it means we get free food.

From Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 21, Jack Pack rewards members will find a new daily freebie on the Jack in the Box mobile app. The free food deals are only available for Jack in the Box rewards members, but you can easily sign up for free on the site or app.

Jack’s Birthday Week deals include:

Monday, May 15: A free hot coffee with a French Toast Sticks purchase

Tuesday, May 16: Two free Tacos with any purchase of $1 or more

Wednesday, May 17: Free Churros with any Shake purchase

Thursday, May 18: A free Jumbo Jack with a large fountain drink purchase

Friday, May 19: BOGO Large Fries

Saturday, May 20: BOGO Jack’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Sunday, May 21: Get 20% off any $10+ purchase

To redeem your free Jack in the Box deals, open the app and navigate to the “Offers” section. There, you’ll see the deal of the day listed, click the daily deal, then click “Start Order.” Be sure to add the correct items needed for the promotion to your order, and, voilà, you’ll have free food every day this week. Thanks Jack Box!