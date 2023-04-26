4 Varieties of Ready-To-Eat Soups Have Been Found Not Safe To Eat by the USDA

Check your fridge because these soups may be contaminated.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Published on April 26, 2023
Soup recall
Photo:

Dotdash Meredith

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for Ivar’s and Pike Place Fish Market's ready-to-eat soups that deems the soups unsafe to eat. The alert comes after the USDA found the soups were prepared, packed, or stored in unsanitary conditions that may cause the food to spoil sooner than the best-by date.

The soups were shipped to retailers nationwide and in Mexico—however, they're no longer available to purchase, which is why the products aren’t being recalled. Though, the USDA is worried that some consumers may still have the soups in their fridges or freezers, so they issued the alert out of an abundance of caution. 

The recalled soups all have the establishment number EST. 20173 inside the USDA mark of inspection and include:

Ivar's Puget Sound Clam Chowder With Bacon

  • 48-oz. Packages Containing Two 24-oz. Cups 
  • Use-by Dates: 4/26/2023, 4/27/2023, 5/3/2023, 5/4/2023, 5/5/2023, 5/11/2023, 5/23/2023, 5/30/2023, 6/2/2023, 6/6/2023, 6/7/2023, 7/5/2023, 7/20/2023, 8/1/2023, 8/10/2023, and 8/17/2023
  • 20-oz. Cup
  • Use-by Dates: 4/26/2023, 5/5/2023, 6/6/2023, 7/20/2023, and 8/10/2023

Ivar’s Loaded Baked Potato Soup

  • 48-oz. Packages Containing Two 24-oz. Cups 
  • Use-by Dates: 5/9/2023, 5/19/2023, 6/16/2023, and 7/18/2023

Ivar’s Rustic Zuppa Toscana Italian Sausage and Vegetable Soup

  • 48-oz. Packages Containing Two 24-oz. Cups 
  • Use-by Dates: 4/30/2023, 5/2/2023, 5/14/2023, 5/15/2023, 5/21/2023, 5/22/2023, and 5/30/2023

Pike Place Fish Market World Famous Clam Chowder With Bacon

  • 20-oz. Cup
  • Use-by Dates: 5/4/2023, 7/5/2023, and 8/1/2023

You can find product images on the USDA’s site.

If you have any of these soups, do not consume them—instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The FSIS issued this public health alert after it received reports from customers complaining about bloated soup packages. After sampling, the FSIS found the soups were spoiling prematurely and had high levels of spoilage bacteria.

While there haven’t been any reports of illnesses caused by eating the contaminated soup, the bacteria could potentially cause illness in immunocompromised individuals.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Ivar’s Soup Company directly at robertg@keepclam.com.

