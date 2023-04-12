Is Tupperware Going Out of Business?

Have you ever wondered how Tupperware is still making money when most of us who use the product are using the vintage hand-me-downs from our parents’ and grandparents’ Tupperware Parties? Well, the truth is, it might not be.

The company recently shared that it has “substantial doubts about its ability to continue” as a business. Therefore the company has enlisted the help of financial advisors to improve “capital structure” and alleviate these doubts.

"Tupperware has embarked on a journey to turn around our operations and today marks a critical step in addressing our capital and liquidity position," said Miguel Fernandez, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands, said in a statement. "The Company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the impacts of recent events, and we are taking immediate action to seek additional financing and address our financial position."

The brand’s statement continues to say its exploring investor and financing options as well as other cash management options to accrue or, at least, preserve its income.

Additionally, Tupperware could be in trouble with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as it has yet to file the proper 2022 tax forms. If not remedied, the NYSE reserves the right to commence delisting proceedings against Tupperware, which remove the business from the stock exchange. Tupperware claims it intends to file the form within 30 days.

Following this April 7 statement, Tupperware’s already-low stock, which was valued at about $2.45 per share, fell to $1.44 when the markets opened back up on Monday, April 10.

Tupperware has been making its products for more than 75 years and its reach spans five continents. While products were originally only available for sale through Tupperware Parties, where an individual would host a get-together to try to sell Tupperware products in exchange for incentives, customers can now purchase them through Tupperware’s online store. Some products are also available through retailers like Target, Amazon, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

At this time, Tupperware isn’t offering any liquidation sales, but only time will tell if you’ll be able to stock up on more of your favorite heritage Tupperware products for cheap.