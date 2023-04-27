Starbucks Is Allegedly Charging for Ice—and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Starbucks is a great option for coffee on busy mornings. Who doesn’t love swinging through the drive-thru on their way to work? But, let’s face it, Starbucks coffee can be pretty pricey. And now that it changed its rewards program to make it harder to get free drinks, we’re looking to save money any chance we can at the coffee chain—and likely so are you.

That’s why when a Reddit thread and multiple TikToks claiming Starbucks would start charging for ice and water modifications blew up, the internet went bananas.

“Starting May 9, Starbucks will begin to up charge for no water, no ice, and light ice in Starbucks Refresher beverages at all of their locations,” a photographed sign said in a Reddit post. TikTokers were saying similar things with baristas posting videos joking about the backlash they’re going to face when they tell customers there’s an upcharge.

Starbucks has yet to release an official announcement regarding the alleged upcharge and they did not respond to our requests for comment—so we went to another source to find out if you’ll be getting charged for ice soon: the baristas.



Is Starbucks Going To Charge You for Its Ice?

While the internet is claiming that Starbucks will charge up to $1 for all “no water,” “light ice,” and “no ice” modifications, that might not be the case.

“The overwhelming consensus is saying there will be a charge for ‘no water.’ There will be a button in the system that says ‘no water - add base’ and that’s going to be the upcharge,” according to a former Starbucks barista who gathered information from a baristas-only Facebook group.

Refreshers are made with water to dilute the juice concentrate—some customers order their Refreshers without water and ice so that it’s almost 100% juice that can be used to make other drinks. When this happens, baristas have to use more ingredients and have no way of inputting the extra use into their systems, which can screw up the inventory records, according to a former barista.

“In the system, it would say you should have this much in inventory and wouldn’t account for the extras and lights. So I’m not surprised they’re going to charge extra now,” she said.

In addition to the “no water” upcharge, asking for “light water” will apparently no longer be an option, according to the barista Facebook group.

But while those who don’t want water diluting their Refreshers will pay an extra fee, those who simply want ice modifications shouldn’t have to.

“Light ice and no ice will still be an option and there won’t be a charge,” according to the former barista in the barista Facebook group.

So you should be able to modify the amount of ice in your Refresher without any problems. However, this is all speculative from baristas across the nation, so until Starbucks releases official information, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed that no more upcharges are coming.

