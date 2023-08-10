Shoppers Love This Compact Air Fryer for Easy, Quick Dinners, and It’s at the Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen

On most weeknights, in just the blink of an eye it'll suddenly be 7 p.m., and I haven’t even thought about dinner yet. That's why I’m constantly searching for quick, fuss-free solutions. And no better tool can deliver those aspects than a compact air fryer.

If your weeknights look anything like mine this compact air fryer from Instant is a shoe-in for easy dinners. And with a near 40 percent discount (the lowest price we’ve ever seen), it's worth grabbing right now.

Amazon

Buy it: Instant Essentials 4-Quart Air Fryer, $50 (was $80); Amazon

This Instant Essentials air fryer is a compact and truly easy to use appliance. It measures up at around 14- by- 10- by- 12-inches, so you can leave it out on your countertop at all times for when you need it, or store it away easily.

It’s controlled by two dials: one for temperature, ranging between 170 degrees Fahrenheit and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and another that functions as a timer. This simple design makes it so easy to just pop food in, turn the dials, and walk away. The interior circulating air will crisp up your food in a hands-free way that beats the oven, and without heating up your whole kitchen.

The basket holds 4-quarts, which is slightly smaller than most air fryers, but it can still fit over a pound of french fries or 2.5 pounds of chicken, according to the brand, so it’s still a great choice if you’re cooking for more than just one person. And here’s the best part. After you’ve cooked your meal, you can just throw all of the air fryer’s accessories right into the dishwasher for an even faster clean up.

Amazon shoppers can’t stop talking about how much this nifty appliance has become such a go-to in their kitchens. “Perfect for a quick meal,” one customer wrote. “The food comes out perfect and it is super easy to clean,” they added.

Reviewers also call out that the simple controls make this even more seamless. “No computer, no settings to figure out. Just turn the two knobs and cook. Food comes out perfect every time,” another reviewer wrote, adding, “I’ll never use the stove or oven again." They noted that they’ve cooked everything from frozen vegetables, to salmon, breaded chicken, and more. “It’s a nice size without being too big to store in my tiny kitchen,” a third shopper noted.

With a compact design, plenty of capacity, and all the technology you need to cook quick weeknight dinners, this air fryer is a kitchen essential. Grab it now before this amazing deal ends.

At the time of publishing, the price was $50.