Insomnia Cookies Is Giving Away Free Cookies for the Rest of the Month

Back to school just got a whole lot sweeter.

By
Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023
A stack of chocolate chunk cookies next to the Insomnia Cookies logo
Photo:

Insomnia/Allrecipes

Are you on #TeamBacktoSchool or are you happy riding out the last days of summer? Whatever your feelings are about being back at school, Insomnia Cookies has deals to help you mourn or celebrate the season. 

Insomnia Cookies August Deals

The brand known for its late-night, warm cookie delivery service, announced that it will be offering a free 6-pack of its classic cookies for students and teachers with any $5 in-store purchase. You’ll need to mention the promotion and present a school-issued ID to secure the deal. The offer is available now, until Friday, September 1st (with a hard 3 AM cut-off).

Not a student or teacher? No problem! Insomnia Cookies is also offering free delivery on orders of $15 or more when you use the code “BACKTOCOOKIES” at checkout. How can you say “no” to free delivery of hot cookies right to your door? This deal is good until the end of August, so act now!

New Insomnia Cookie Flavors This Month

In celebration of all things BTS (that’s back-to-school), Insomnia Cookies has also launched what they’re calling their “Back to Campus” collection which includes an array of new flavors and special deals. The newest flavors include, French Toast Classic (an homage to the favorite breakfast food), Vegan White Chocolate Cold Brew Classic (a chocolate-base cookie infused with cold brew and white chocolate chips) and PB & J Filled Deluxe (pretty much exactly what it sounds like). These flavors are available for a limited time only, so get them while you can

