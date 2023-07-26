After Using This Ice-Making Gadget, Amazon Shoppers Say They’ll ‘Never Go Back to Regular Ice Trays,’ and It’s 39% Off

As much as I know that ice trays are a kitchen necessity, I can never get used to how hard they are to use. The plastic ice cube trays are so fickle—they need to be twisted and bent in just the right way for the ice to pop out. And even then, I often end up having to pry the ice out with my fingernails—not exactly the most sanitary method, if I’m being honest.

If you have also been yearning for a more convenient way to make ice, try this Icebreaker silicone ice tray. Right now, it's 39 percent off at Amazon, and it might genuinely make your life easier.

Icebreaker Clear Pop Silicone Ice Tray

Amazon

This ice tray is more like an ice box—it's a soft and squishy silicone rectangle, which is kept air-tight using a white cap on one end. It makes 18 ice cubes at once, and the best part is, you never actually have to touch the ice to remove it.

Here’s how it works: You fill the rectangle with water, as you would fill a water bottle, then plug it shut. Then just throw it in your freezer—according to the brand, it's watertight and can freeze in any direction, so there’s no need to worry about balancing it precariously on a bag of frozen corn or over a package of bacon. Once the ice is frozen, pull the straps on the side out until you hear the container pop open. Give it a vigorous shake and then pour the ice cubes into a bowl or ice bucket (or directly into your drink).

Not only do you never have to touch the ice, the no-spill design means that you never have to worry about dumping or splashing water all over yourself and the floor as you're trying to refill the ice cubes individually. It also eliminates the dreaded tiptoeing carefully over to the refrigerator as you attempt to gently replace the tray in the freezer. And because this ice tray has a closed top, if you have more than one, they can easily be stacked in your freezer to save space.

Over 3,900 Amazon shoppers have praised the Icebreaker silicone ice trays because they’re space-savers—and even better than an ice machine. One shopper who loved that water doesn’t slosh around every time it needs to be refilled, wrote that this ice tray “is a compact way to make and freeze ice cubes in a small freezer.”

Another shopper wrote that after buying these, they will “never go back to regular ice trays again,” while a third shopper added that it “works better than a machine that people put their hands in to grab the ice.”

Making ice doesn’t have to be a hassle. Just grab this stackable silicone ice tray while it’s 39 percent off, and make at least one aspect of your life be much more manageable.

At the time of publishing the price was $20.