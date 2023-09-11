This Is the One Tool You Need to Make Perfect Biscuits Every Time, According to a Professional Baker

It’s no secret that baking the perfect biscuit, with layers of flakey dough and a buttery flavor, takes finesse—and years of practice. But if you’re eager to embark on your biscuit making journey, you might want to start gathering all the right tools in your kitchen that will make the process go smoother. So we asked one of the leading experts on biscuits, Erika Council, author of the new cookbook Still We Rise, for her recommendations.

Council has baked thousands of biscuits in the decades that she’s worked as a professional baker, and she even owns her own biscuit-focused restaurant in Atlanta, Bomb Biscuit Co. She says that the one tool everyone needs to make fluffy golden brown biscuits is one she uses: is one she uses every time: a biscuit cutter, specifically this one: the Hulisen stainless steel biscuit cutters.

Amazon

Buy it: $14; Amazon

She loves the Hulisen biscuit cutters because they maintain a sharp rim all the way around. This set comes with 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8-centimeter biscuit cutters so that you can make a wide variety of biscuit sizes.

The biscuit cutter is necessary because it not only helps you get the right shape but enables them to rise. If you use something you already have at home, like a glass tumbler, the dull rim will seal the edges, and your biscuits won’t rise. Instead, the biscuit cutter will ensure that each cut is uniform, ultimately producing tall, layered biscuits.

“You want to make sure you’re punching straight through the dough,” says Council. “These [biscuit cutters] slice right through.”

The Hulisen biscuit cutters also come with handles at the top of each one, which makes it easier to not only punch all the way through the dough, but to remove the biscuit cutter after. If you find yourself twisting the biscuit cutter in order to cut out its shape or release it from the dough, you need something sharper — this twisting motion will also seal edges, which again, prevents the proper rise.

“My advice is, once you have these tools, don’t over use them,” she adds. “Don’t over mix or overfold your dough. Two or three layers should be your limit.”

Clearly, even with a set of reliable tools, baking biscuits takes patience, practice, and persistence — and you probably won’t get it exactly right the first time. But at least with these sharp biscuit cutters, you’ll know you’re off to the right start.

