This Is the One Tool You Need to Make Perfect Biscuits Every Time, According to a Professional Baker

We asked the owner of Bomb Biscuit Co. in Atlanta.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is the food and drink editor at Matador Network. She is a former writer for Food & Wine and has been working in magazines since 2010. Her work has been featured in Vulture, The Atlantic, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

the one tool you need to make biscuits tout
Photo:

AllRecipes / Clarkson Potter

It’s no secret that baking the perfect biscuit, with layers of flakey dough and a buttery flavor, takes finesse—and years of practice. But if you’re eager to embark on your biscuit making journey, you might want to start gathering all the right tools in your kitchen that will make the process go smoother. So we asked one of the leading experts on biscuits, Erika Council, author of the new cookbook Still We Rise, for her recommendations. 

Council has baked thousands of biscuits in the decades that she’s worked as a professional baker, and she even owns her own biscuit-focused restaurant in Atlanta, Bomb Biscuit Co. She says that the one tool everyone needs to make fluffy golden brown biscuits is one she uses: is one she uses every time: a biscuit cutter, specifically this one: the Hulisen stainless steel biscuit cutters.

Amazon HULISEN Biscuit Cutter Set (5 Pieces/Set), Round Cookies

Amazon

Buy it: $14; Amazon

She loves the Hulisen biscuit cutters because they maintain a sharp rim all the way around. This set comes with 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8-centimeter biscuit cutters so that you can make a wide variety of biscuit sizes. 

The biscuit cutter is necessary because it not only helps you get the right shape but enables them to rise. If you use something you already have at home, like a glass tumbler, the dull rim will seal the edges, and your biscuits won’t rise. Instead, the biscuit cutter will ensure that each cut is uniform, ultimately producing tall, layered biscuits. 

“You want to make sure you’re punching straight through the dough,” says Council. “These [biscuit cutters] slice right through.”

The Hulisen biscuit cutters also come with handles at the top of each one, which makes it easier to not only punch all the way through the dough, but to remove the biscuit cutter after. If you find yourself twisting the biscuit cutter in order to cut out its shape or release it from the dough, you need something sharper — this twisting motion will also seal edges, which again, prevents the proper rise. 

“My advice is, once you have these tools, don’t over use them,” she adds. “Don’t over mix or overfold your dough. Two or three layers should be your limit.”

Clearly, even with a set of reliable tools, baking biscuits takes patience, practice, and persistence — and you probably won’t get it exactly right the first time. But at least with these sharp biscuit cutters, you’ll know you’re off to the right start. 

Shop More Biscuit-Making Tools:

Amazon Farberware Professional Stainless Steel Whisk, 12-Inch

Amazon

Buy it: Farberware 12-Inch Stainless Steel Whisk, $13; Amazon

Amazon Zulay Kitchen Dough Blender - Stainless Steel Pastry Cutter,

Amazon

Buy it: Zulay Kitchen Dough Blender, $7 (was $15); Amazon

Amazon Smooth Stainless Steel Rolling Pin for Baking Fondant, Pizza

Amazon

Buy it: Amuzhi Stainless Steel Rolling Pin, $5 (was $9); Amazon

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet, 2-Pack

Amazon

Buy it: Nordic Ware Aluminum Baker's Half Sheet, Set of 2, $26; Amazon

Pyrex Smart Essentials 3-Piece Prepware Mixing Bowl Set

Amazon


Buy it: Pyrex Glass Mixing Bowls, Set of 3, $18; Amazon

At the time of publishing the price was $14. 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Getty Image - Frozen pizza
The One Secret You Need to Know to Make the Best Frozen Pizza
Aroma Housewares Rice & Grain Cooker Tout
Amazon’s Labor Day Deals Are Here—Shop Over 25 of the Best Kitchen Deals Up to 60% Off
My Mother-in-Law Has Been Cooking for 30 Years, and Her Favorite Kitchen Tools Are Up to 60% Off Right Now Tout
My Mother-in-Law Has Been Cooking for 30 Years, and Her Favorite Kitchen Tools Are Up to 60% Off Right Now
Cuisinart Waffle Maker Tout
We Love This Classic Cuisinart Waffle Iron for Perfect, Fuss-Free Waffles Every Morning, and It’s Nearly 50% Off
Ted and Rebecca sitting with Ted Lasso Biscuits with the Boss cookies
Missing ‘Ted Lasso?’ Now You Can Enjoy Biscuits With the Boss Every Day
Target Already Discounted Cuisinart, Zwilling, and More for Its Massive Labor Day SaleâUp to 59% Off
Target Already Discounted Cuisinart, Zwilling, and More for Its Massive Labor Day Sale—Up to 59% Off
Roundup: Editor-Approved LDW Deals (first-person) Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the Kitchen Deals I'm Eyeing This Labor Day
overhead shot of fast food burgers
I Tried 6 Fast Food Cheeseburgers—This Is the One I Will Go Back for Every Time
A pan of saucy chicken thighs with mushrooms and. capers on a teal graphic background.
The Secret to Making Perfect Chicken Every Time
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Kitchen Deals Tout
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Filled Kitchen Deals Weeks Ahead of Labor Day—These Are the Best Finds Under $25
One-off: Yeti Last-Chance Rambler sale/early LDW Deal Tout
Hurry! This Your Last Chance to Grab a Yeti Rambler Mug While It's on Rare Sale
picture of a bottle of Heinz Chili Sauce
You Think You Love Ketchup? I Swap This Heinz Condiment for It Every Time
I've Finally Found the Best Way to Keep My Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies Fresh and Soft for Days Tout
I've Finally Found the Best Way to Keep My Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies Fresh and Soft for Days
a portrait of Ina Garten on a gold background
Ina Garten's Tip For Perfect, Fluffy Scrambled Eggs
Starbucks-coffee-sign-with-cup
The Starbucks Secrets You Need to Know, According to a Barista
Exterior of Target store with multi-colored striped design
This Is the One Grocery Item I Buy Every Time I Go to Target